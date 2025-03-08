Best Language Learning App (2025): Mondly Named Top Language Learning Program by Expert Consumers

NEW YORK CITY, March 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning a new language is becoming increasingly essential in a globalized world. Whether for career growth, travel, or personal enrichment, access to innovative and effective language learning tools has never been more important. Expert Consumers has recognized Mondly as the Top Language Learning Program of 2025, citing its intuitive design, broad language selection, and emphasis on real-world conversation skills.

Mondly - a gamified language learning app that offers interactive lessons, native speaker audio, and speech recognition technology, supporting 41 languages with a flexible and engaging approach.

Mondly, a global language learning platform and part of Pearson, the world’s leading learning company, has been widely acknowledged for its technological innovation and gamified learning experience. The app has received multiple accolades, including being named App of the Year by Facebook and Best New App by Apple. Forbes has described it as “a practical approach to language learning likely to be widely adopted.” With over 125 million downloads worldwide, Mondly continues to expand its reach, helping learners develop proficiency in 41 languages.

Expert Consumers highlighted Mondly’s ability to engage users through a structured yet flexible approach. Unlike many language apps that rely solely on grammar drills or rote memorization, Mondly incorporates interactive lessons, native speaker audio, and speech recognition technology to support practical language acquisition. The app’s daily lessons, weekly quizzes, and monthly challenges encourage consistent learning, while its immersive chatbot hands-free features create an engaging experience.

A key aspect of Mondly’s appeal is its cross-language support. While many language platforms only allow learning from English, Mondly enables users to study a new language using any of the 34 languages as a base for 41 target languages. This approach makes language learning more accessible to a global audience and enhances comprehension by allowing learners to build upon their native language.

“Mondly provides a user-friendly, interactive experience that simplifies language learning while keeping users engaged,” said Drew Thomas, an Expert Consumers representative. “Its focus on practical conversation skills and real-world application sets it apart from traditional methods, making it a strong choice for both beginners and experienced learners.”

The app’s learning map, which visually organizes topics into an interactive interface, allows learners to progress through structured lessons or explore different categories at their own pace. Lessons range from fundamental vocabulary to practical dialogues, all reinforced with native speaker pronunciation. Each lesson takes between 5 to 15 minutes to complete, making it accessible for users with busy schedules.

Mondly’s speech recognition technology further enhances the learning experience by providing instant feedback on pronunciation. With hands-free mode, users can listen to and practice a new language while multitasking, whether commuting, exercising, or completing daily tasks.

Mondly’s pricing structure offers flexible options to suit various learning needs. The free version provides access to daily lessons and essential features, while Mondly Premium unlocks a comprehensive suite of resources, including grammar tools, conjugation tables, and specialized business language content.

For those seeking full access, a monthly subscription is available for $11.99, while the yearly plan costs $69.99. Learners looking for a one-time investment can opt for Lifetime Access, available for as low as $104.99, which grants unlimited access to all languages and future updates—making it a cost-effective option for long-term language learners.

The growing demand for language learning solutions has driven the rise of mobile-first, AI-powered platforms that prioritize accessibility and engagement. Mondly’s recognition as the Top Language Learning Program of 2025 reflects its ability to adapt to evolving learning preferences while maintaining a strong emphasis on real-world communication skills.

With continuous updates and improvements, Mondly remains a leading option for language learners seeking a flexible, interactive, and technologically advanced platform to build fluency and confidence.

