XRP News: Why the Upcoming ExoraPad $EXP Token Presale Could Be XRP’s Biggest Launch Yet





CORK, Ireland, March 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExoraPad ’s highly anticipated $EXP token presale is officially set to launch on Tuesday, March 11th, 2025 at 3 PM UTC.

With no minimum or maximum purchase limits and a fair launch pricing model, the stage is set for what could be the most significant token event in XRP Ledger (XRPL) history.

XRP enthusiasts and whales are rushing to secure their positions in ExoraPad’s Initial Governance Offering (IGO).

Visit the EoraPad Presale page for more details.

Exorapad is bridging the tokenization of Real World Assets (RWAs), Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) and top tier Web3 projects with AI powered innovation to expand the XRP ecosystem.

Why ExoraPad is Capturing the Spotlight

ExoraPad isn’t your average blockchain launchpad—it's an innovative platform leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence to meticulously vet and select high-quality projects, providing unmatched security and trust for users.

The platform’s advanced AI-driven predictive analytics, deep due diligence, and fraud detection mechanisms significantly lower investment risks, positioning ExoraPad as the launchpad of choice for discerning XRP holders.

The Power of $EXP: Utility-Driven and Scarce

At the heart of the ExoraPad ecosystem lies the $EXP token, designed with scarcity and long-term value in mind. Holders gain access to powerful utilities that set ExoraPad apart:

Early Exclusive Access : Secure early participation in carefully vetted RWAs, DePIN, and elite Web3 projects building on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

: Secure early participation in carefully vetted RWAs, DePIN, and elite Web3 projects building on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Lucrative Staking Rewards : Generate attractive passive income and enjoy premium allocation rights to highly anticipated projects.

: Generate attractive passive income and enjoy premium allocation rights to highly anticipated projects. Influential Governance : Shape ExoraPad’s future through direct voting rights in the platform’s DAO, influencing critical decisions from project selection to ecosystem strategies.

: Shape ExoraPad’s future through direct voting rights in the platform’s DAO, influencing critical decisions from project selection to ecosystem strategies. Community Engagement Rewards: Benefit from additional incentives for active participation, promoting robust community growth and collaboration.

Unmatched XRP Ledger Advantage

ExoraPad capitalizes fully on XRPL’s exceptional transaction speed, with transactions settling within seconds at minimal costs. Coupled with the platform’s innovative AI integration, ExoraPad provides unmatched efficiency, transparency, and reliability, enhancing overall user experience and driving widespread adoption.

Community Buzz Signals Explosive Potential

Already, ExoraPad’s Telegram community and social media channels have exploded with new members eager for updates, underscoring intense interest and strong market demand.

XRP whales are actively positioning themselves, sensing that ExoraPad’s presale could deliver exceptional returns and premium opportunities.

Act Now or Miss Out!

The ExoraPad presale promises to be one of the most impactful events in XRP history, offering unparalleled potential for growth, influence, and rewards.

With a limited 30-day window beginning on March 11th, early movers will significantly benefit from premium staking opportunities, exclusive project access, and influential governance rights.



About Exorapad



ExoraPad is pioneering the integration of Real-World Assets (RWAs) and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), powered by cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence, to revolutionize investment opportunities on the XRP Ledger.

Connect and Stay Informed:

Contact:

Noah Walsh

hello@exorapad.com

