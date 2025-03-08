SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Merck & Co.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Merck To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, March 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Merck & Co., Inc. (“Merck” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MRK) and reminds investors of the April 14, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that Merck’s expected revenue of $11 billion from sales of Gardasil by 2030. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in Merck’s purported ability to utilize successful consumer activation and education efforts on the benefits of Gardasil in order to drive demand and capitalize on eligible populations for vaccination, resulting in confidently optimistic reports and forecasts of Gardasil’s growth in China. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Gardasil’s demand in China; notably, that Merck lacked visibility into demand for Gardasil in China among eligible and otherwise targeted populations, resulting in the inflated inventory of its distributor, Zhifei. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Merck’s securities at artificially inflated prices.

On February 4, 2025, before the market opened, Merck filed a current report on Form 8-K with the SEC. In the current report, Merck announced their fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results, in which it stated that “GARDASIL/GARDASIL 9 [s]ales [d]eclined 3% to $8.6 Billion.” In addition, the current report stated Merck’s “decision to temporarily pause shipments of GARDASIL/GARDASIL 9 into China beginning February 2025 through at least mid-year.”

On this news, Merck’s stock price fell $9.05 per share, or 9.1%, to close at $90.74 per share on February 4, 2025.

