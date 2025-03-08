China a power that the world can manage to engage with pragmatically

Beijing, China, March 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "two sessions" are not only a major political event in China but also a key window for the world to observe the country's democratic politics and development trajectory. This year, as in years past, the event has captured considerable global attention, highlighting China's ongoing development and its implications for the world stage. In the "Unraveling the allure of China" series, the Global Times (GT) invites experts and scholars from around the world to delve into the multifaceted allure of China and explore how the lessons drawn from its unique experiences can provide valuable insights for other nations.

In the fourth piece of the series, Kerry Brown (Brown), professor of Chinese Studies and director of the Lau China Institute at King's College, London, shared with GT reporter Su Yaxuan his views on China's efforts to continuously play a positive role in global development, which are highlighted in this year's government work report unveiled on Wednesday, and how such endeavors could be achieved.

GT: With the "two sessions" going on, many China-proposed initiatives have once again drawn significant attention from the world. What is your perspective on the significance of these Chinese initiatives globally?

Brown: Because of the current turbulence in world affairs, with the US under a new government creating a new framework where multilateralism is questioned, and former alliances of the US being reframed, of course, there is a rising interest in what China's response might be.

We are now in a situation where China is more predictable as a geopolitical actor than the US. This necessitates a major rethink of how countries between the two powers perceive their main interests and evaluate their diplomacy, shifting between one and the other, rather than making overt commitments simply to one, particularly in economic matters.

GT: Why are some Western countries reluctant to acknowledge China's contributions to global development? What are the reasons behind their unease?

Brown: Since the first Donald Trump administration's trade wars, China and the political West have clearly entered a period of tension and greater competition. China, with its distinctive worldview, political system and cultural issues, is simply a very different actor from the main actors that have prevailed since World War II. So that is causing major disruptions in expectations and thinking. There are many changes happening at present. This was never likely to be an easy moment when a very different kind of power became economically and geopolitically prominent and influential. I think, therefore, we are seeing the impact of that, with uneasiness, distrust and wariness by many in the West. This situation is unlikely to stop any time soon. The question is: how should we manage this?

GT: Many Chinese initia tives have made positive contributions to global governance. For instance, the Global Security Initiative emphasizes resolving disputes peacefully through dialogue. However, some question China's neutrality, citing its so-called geopolitical interests. How do you view China's role as a mediator?

Brown: I think that China should have a role. It has a global network, is the largest trading partner to more than 120 countries and regions, and has engaged in its own form of multilateralism. I think that the world should have the space and capacity to have the second-largest economy occupy a legitimate position. I don't see how it is equitable and fair for this not to happen, even though of course the details of how it occurs and what it means will be hugely important. We need a new global security deal. That is clearly already emerging.

GT: Some critics argue that China's initiatives often carry "political motives." How do you view such criticism?

Brown: I see China has some aims, but I do not see it as wanting to have the same dominant, overarching role of the US. I do not see China using security and outreach to change the political systems of others, even if it is seeking benefits sometimes. That means it is a power that the world can manage to engage with pragmatically, not one that it needs to fear and block.

GT: You've mentioned that Chinese development is a remarkable mixture of local and international experience. What is the most insightful way to assess China's experiences?

Brown: I think there are areas where China has succeeded in building infrastructure and delivering prosperity and growth that other countries might look at. This is already happening, to some extent, through bodies like the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. For Europe and other regions or countries, there are also interesting things that China is doing in terms of research and innovation development, particularly around things like AI, as DeepSeek has shown. These too show that people need to be open-minded when looking at what China is doing. We are in an age where hybrid models now are more likely to be worth looking at, rather than any specific single approach.

GT: Chinese initiatives have strong support from developing countries and emerging economies but face skepticism in the West. What do you think is the root of this North-South divide?

Brown: I think that much is historic - countries in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, among other regions, have memories of Western colonization and are also well aware that the West, for all the positive things about its economic and diplomatic history in recent times, is also prone to accusations of double standards. The US in particular intervenes where it suits its interests, then goes through puzzling shifts, as it is now, where it states that it does not want to become involved. I think that many developing countries are focused on the same objectives as China - delivering material benefits to their countries, and trying to improve general prosperity, which makes it easier for them to engage with China.

GT: You've said that the West should stop trying to change China. What distinctive role do China and its initiatives play in promoting global peace and development?

Brown: With the Trump administration demanding that even the allies of the US do more to look after their security, I think the question of China having a more defined security role in some areas is inevitable. China is a major economy and therefore has material capacity. The Saudi Arabia, Iran and China grouping has shown that China has the ability to get involved in at least some form of security discussion. As Washington causes a retrenchment of US interest and engagement, I see China being expected to fill this space and become more significant.

This article first appeared in the Global Times:

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202503/1329608.shtml

Company: Global Times

Contact Person: Anna Li

Email: editor@globaltimes.com.cn

Website: https://globaltimes.cn

City: Beijing



Disclaimer:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.