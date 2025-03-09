2025 Special Olympics World Games Opening Ceremony Kicks Off the World’s Largest Sports and Humanitarian Event of the Year

TURIN, Italy, March 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night, the “Flame of Hope” was lit in the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy, marking the official start of the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Italy, the world’s largest sports and humanitarian event of the year. In a powerful display of unity and determination, more than 1,500 athletes and Unified partners from 100 nations took the Special Olympics oath: “Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.” The breathtaking Strength of Kindness Opening Ceremony set the stage for an unforgettable Games, celebrating inclusion and bravery.

The 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin is a proud moment for the entire Movement, especially the Europe Eurasia region, which is hosting its sixth World Games. An impressive 52 delegations from the Europe Eurasia region are participating, which makes up more than half of all delegations at the Games. Enthusiastically cheering on these athletes will be approximately 2,000 family members from across the region and around the world.

2025 Special Olympics World Games President Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo said: “I know that each one of you has carried a spark of the flame inside you, preparing and training, day after day. The ‘Flame of Hope’ is the hope in little things: a smile, a snowfall, a happy day. It is also the hope in bigger things: a welcoming community, an equitable society, a world at peace. You are the ‘Flame of Hope’. Carry it forward. We will be with you.”

Special Olympics International Chairman Dr. Timothy Shriver shared a message of what Special Olympics athletes can teach us. He said, “All of us here—doctors, teachers, law enforcement officers, coaches, families, volunteers, politicians, business leaders, faith leaders or partners. We all want to be brave like you – our athletes. What it looks like to treat everyone with dignity – that is bravery. This is your gift, your moment to be brave.”

Following the Parade of Athletes, Special Olympics Sargeant Shriver Global Messenger, Gilmour Borg, said, “It is through making our voices heard that we will shape a more inclusive future, together. It is through our unity that we grow stronger and face every challenge, hand in hand, together.”

David Evangelista, Special Olympics Europe Eurasia President and Managing Director, said, “I thank the host country of Italia for allowing us to bring such a remarkable event to your country. I thank the city of Torino and the Piemonte region, the volunteers, the Local Organizing Committee, Special Olympics Italia, and the athletes’ families for believing in the power of our mission and movement. Most of all, I thank the athletes for motivating us to keep up the fight for inclusion and showing us what unity looks like in action. We cannot wait to cheer on this week. Ci vediamo a Torino!”

For photos from the Opening Ceremony, please visit:

Photos: https://specialolympics.photoshelter.com/galleries/C0000qYMQYM5bd6M/Opening-Ceremony

ABOUT SPECIAL OLYMPICS EUROPE EURASIA

Special Olympics in Europe Eurasia encompasses a diverse range of cultures, languages, and customs, traversing 58 countries in Western, Central, and Eastern Europe, and Central Asia. From Iceland to Italy and Portugal to Uzbekistan, Special Olympics promotes respect, inclusion, and human dignity for people with intellectual disabilities through sports.

ABOUT SPECIAL OLYMPICS WORLD WINTER GAMES TURIN 2025

Every two years, Special Olympics holds its flagship event, the World Games, demonstrating sports excellence, which promotes equality, respect, and inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities worldwide. Transcending the boundaries of geography, nationality, political philosophy, gender, age, culture, and religion, the world will come together to celebrate inclusion around the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Sestriere, Bardonecchia, and Pragelato, Italy, from 8 March – 15 March 2025. Nearly 1,500 athletes and unified partners, more than 1,000 coaches representing 100 countries, 2000 volunteers, and thousands more spectators will participate in and watch eight exciting winter sports and community events. This is the first time Italy has hosted the World Winter Games. Sports featured are Alpine Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Dancesport, Figure Skating, Floorball, Short Track Speed Skating, Snowboarding, and Snowshoeing. For more information on the 2025 Special Olympics World Games, visit www.turin2025.org and on social on Facebook, X (Formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube.

