A loan agreement has been signed between Reykjavík Energy and the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB), as announced to the stock exchange on September 30, 2024, following the bank's approval.

The loan amount is EUR 75 million and will be used to develop heating and water utilities, including enhancing the resilience of utility systems against natural hazards.

Contact:

Snorri Hafsteinn Þorkelsson

CFO

snorri.hafsteinn.thorkelsson@orkuveitan.is