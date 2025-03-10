National Police Federation Congratulates Mark Carney; Looks Forward to Building on Government’s Public Safety Improvements

OTTAWA, Ontario, March 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following is a statement from National Police Federation President and C.E.O., Brian Sauvé, on the Liberal Party of Canada’s election of Mark Carney as Leader, and public safety progress made under outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership:

“We congratulate Mark Carney on becoming the Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada and Prime Minister-elect today. We look forward to working with you and any future government to support a public safety plan for Canadians in these uncertain times, building on the exceptional work of our RCMP Members and all police services across the country. This includes border security, making our communities safe and more resilient, protecting against evolving threats, combating organized crime and the fentanyl crisis, eliminating human trafficking, and being prepared for emergencies such as wildfires and floods.

We also commend outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Ministers of Public Safety on their leadership in securing the following public safety improvements:

Passing of Bill C-7 (2017) which allowed RCMP Members to unionize to improve public safety for all Canadians.

Negotiation of two Collective Agreements with the NPF, returning to competitive wages and working conditions for ~20,000 RCMP Members across Canada and internationally.

Investment and roll out of body worn cameras for all frontline RCMP Members.

Ongoing commitment to the RCMP’s Contract Policing Program beyond 2032, following successful engagement with contract partners which - consistent with our own public opinion research - confirming their satisfaction with RCMP policing and desire to continue the partnership.

Ongoing review of the RCMP’s Federal Policing Program to find ways to ensure its stable resourcing.

$1.3 billion investment in Canada’s immigration system and to bolster security at the Canada – US border.

We look forward to continuing this important work at a time when all Canadians want economic stability and confidence in their institutions: with public safety the cornerstone.”

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) represents ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally. We are the largest police union in Canada. The NPF is focused on improving public safety for all Canadians, including our Members by advocating for much-needed investment in the public safety continuum. This includes investments in police resourcing and modern equipment, as well as social programs including health, addiction, and housing supports to enhance safety and livability in the many communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

