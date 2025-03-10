Global Prostate Cancer Market to Reach USD 29.2 Billion by 2035, Driven by Aging Population and Awareness | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del:, March 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global prostate cancer market is poised for significant expansion over the next decade. In 2025, the market is estimated to be valued at approximately USD 12.9 billion, with projections reaching USD 29.2 billion by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during this period. ​

This growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of prostate cancer worldwide. Prostate cancer is among the most commonly diagnosed cancers in men, with an estimated 1.4 million new cases and 375,000 deaths reported in 2020. By 2022, new cases rose to 1.47 million, making it the fourth-most prevalent cancer globally. ​

Advancements in diagnostic tools and treatment options have also contributed to market growth. The development of novel therapies, including immunotherapies and targeted treatments, has improved patient outcomes and expanded the therapeutic landscape. Additionally, increased awareness and routine screening programs have led to earlier detection, facilitating more effective interventions. ​

Geographically, North America holds a significant share of the prostate cancer market, valued at USD 3.75 billion in 2023 and anticipated to reach USD 6.17 billion by 2033. Factors contributing to this robust growth include high healthcare spending, advanced research and development activities, and strong regulatory support for new drug approvals.

Cancer patients can benefit from physical exercise in a number of ways, including improving their quality of life and their ability to do basic tasks. Physical exercise has also been associated with a lower progression rate and longer survival rates following a prostate cancer diagnosis. Despite the advanced state of prostate cancer, a new study reports how exercising high intensity for a short while has the ability to boost tumor-suppressing responses to a great extent.

Currently, metastatic prostate cancer is associated with substantial annual healthcare costs, which have increased over time as new oral therapies for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer have been approved. USA population-level incidence of metastatic prostate cancer decreased after prostate cancer screening with PSA testing was widely adopted.

Future generations will be among the first to witness more affordable, accessible, and diagnostic-associated treatment approaches for prostate cancer as the incidence of the disease increases in the future. In an attempt to address the challenges faced by prostate cancer research organizations & societies, governments are investing in numerous initiatives that are meant to raise awareness about the disease, thereby assisting them in developing effective medications.

Prostate Cancer Prominence will drive Diagnostic and Drug Development Demand

As the prevalence of prostate cancer increases, hormonal drugs are being used more frequently to treat hormone-naive and non-metastatic prostate cancer. With a lot of untapped potential in developing countries, there are a lot of potential market opportunities. Prostate cancer market growth may also be attributed largely to unmet treatment needs, increasing awareness among the general public, and advancements in the healthcare field during the forecast period. In addition, new opportunities will likely arise from the expiration of patents on significant drugs such as Zytiga.

A growing number of internet users and an increase in awareness about online pharmacies are all expected to play a role in improving the trend of online drug purchases over traditional methods, leading to a higher adoption rate of drugs. For example, the Xtandi drug is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the next few years due to the fact that it is highly adopted by patients and the drug has been used for longer periods of time than other drugs in the market.

MRC Clinical Trials Unit at UCL and other institutes are currently conducting new trials. According to a publication by the institute in June 2022, chemotherapy such as docetaxel improves the survival rate of prostate cancer patients with secondary tumors by 39%. Prostate cancer patients are getting a more effective way to treat their disease with a personalized approach. Further, rucaparib has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) associated with a deleterious BRCA mutation (germline and/or somatic) after receiving chemotherapy based on taxans and androgen receptors. Thus, prostate cancer therapies will be adopted more widely, thereby driving the market growth. All of the factors mentioned above are expected to propel the market at high growth rates.

Studies Conducted by a Variety of Researchers are expected to Drive Market Funds for Future Prostate Cancer Therapies

A surge in government funding and increased public and private sector initiatives to enhance knowledge, and awareness about the availability of medicines amongst the public are projected to accelerate market growth. Additionally, there are more affordable options for men with localized, lower-risk prostate cancer. By using a treatment method called focal therapy, only the parts of the prostate that contain cancerous cells are destroyed, while the other tissue of the prostate remains unharmed.

Cold, heat, or electrical impulses are the methods of delivering focal therapy, which is a minimally-invasive solution. In addition to other focal therapies, TULSA is also a minimally invasive treatment that also offers additional benefits, such as the ability to protect surrounding tissues. Further, new approaches to treating and detecting prostate cancer are being explored on an ongoing basis, including a genetic screening program, PSMA-targeting drugs, and immunotherapy.

Further, liquid biopsies may change the way cancer is treated in the future, as they allow for a more bespoke approach. Blood tests that pick up tumor DNA circulating in the bloodstream are a better method for analyzing tumor DNA than conventional tissue biopsies, which involve surgically removing a piece of the tumor. Furthermore, UC San Diego Health offers the first novel treatment option in the region for patients with prostate cancer that is resistant to conventional treatment. The new radiation pharmaceutical Pluvicto (lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan) has been approved by the FDA for injection or infusion. PSMA, a protein found on most prostate cancer cells, is the marker for the drug, which moves throughout the body and targets cancer cells. The cancer cells are then damaged and killed by radiation.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global prostate cancer market is projected to grow from USD 12.9 billion in 2025 to USD 29.2 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 8.5%. ​

North America maintains a significant market share, with projections reaching USD6.17 billion by 2033.

Advancements in immunotherapy and targeted treatments are enhancing patient outcomes. ​

Increased awareness and routine screening programs contribute to early detection and effective intervention.

“The projected growth of the prostate cancer market underscores the critical need for continued investment in research and development. Innovations in treatment modalities and diagnostic tools are essential to address the evolving landscape of prostate cancer care. Stakeholders should also focus on expanding access to these advancements, particularly in emerging markets, to ensure equitable patient outcomes globally”. Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

What are the Challenges Faced by the Prostate Cancer Market?

Failure to Provide Drugs and Treatments on Time is Stifling Growth in Developing Nations

It is projected that there will be a substantial limitation on the global market as a result of the high cost of targeted therapies and other immunotherapies. Developing countries, especially in the field of therapeutics, are expected to be constrained by a low level of awareness of technological advancements in the therapeutic area. As reimbursement policies are constantly changing, time spans used for treatment are extending, combination therapies are becoming more and more costly, and managing the life cycle of drugs is becoming a challenge, interfering with the prostate cancer market's growth.

In Moreover, the lack of skilled personnel to supervise laboratory equipment is slowing the growth of the prostate cancer market, as the shortage of skilled workers is causing the market to deteriorate. Further, government policies constantly change, which makes it hard for the market to grow. Prostate cancer medicines in developing nations are in short supply and treatment times are extended, which is expected to restrict the market's growth.

Additionally, low success rates in clinical trials and high costs may limit the market. In addition, medical consultation fees and the high cost of tissue biopsy are expected to limit the growth of the industry. As a result, there may also be problems with the adoption rate of treatment techniques such as issues with inadequate reimbursement of treatment expenses.

Category-Wise Insights

What is the most Promising Treatment Type for Prostate Cancer?

New Treatment Therapies will drive Oral Chemotherapy Growth

As a matter of fact, Future Market Insights anticipates that chemotherapy will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The chemotherapy market is expected to comprise 12% of all medical treatments. Due to increasing cancer prevalence levels and the growing necessity to treat these diseases, cancer treatment requirements are on the rise.

As governments invest in healthcare, patients in different economies have access to sophisticated healthcare facilities, providing a boost to chemotherapy markets. Moreover, the pharma industry is conducting intensive development work to launch new cancer treatments, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the chemotherapy market in the future.

As a result of an increase in demand for oral health products, the oral drug is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Drugs are available in many forms through oral administration, and patients can take them at home very easily. Its demand is also likely to be boosted in the near future by manufacturers conducting extensive research and development to launch novel oral drugs. Advanced prostate cancer is often treated with oral chemotherapy. For instance, Orgovyx (relugolix) has been approved for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer in adults by the USA Food and Drug Administration.

What is the Future of Online Pharmacies?

In the evaluation period, the online pharmacy segment will represent 28% of the market and grow at a CAGR of 4.5%. As online pharmacy purchases have become more popular than traditional methods of ordering drugs, a steady increase in the number of online pharmacies is predicted. Increasing awareness of online pharmacies and the number of internet users are both contributing to the growth of the online purchase market.

Online pharmacy sales have grown significantly due to the growth of the e-commerce industry as well as home delivery services offered by various companies. Moreover, the growing trend of online discounts on expensive medications and tests is expected to increase demand for online pharmacies even further. In continuing to develop the online pharmacy market for prostate cancer drugs, increased online advertisements and promotions of various medicines are expected to have a positive impact on the market demand for online pharmacies.

Prostate Cancer Industry Outlook by Key Players

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Pfizer Inc.

Ipsen Pharma

Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exelixis, Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc.

Prostate Cancer Industry Analysis by Key Segments

By Drug Class:

In terms of drug class, the industry is divided into- hormonal prostate cancer therapy (luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) antagonists, luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) agonists, anti-androgen), prostate cancer chemotherapy (taxotere and jevtana), prostate cancer immunotherapy (provenge), prostate cancer targeted therapy (xofigo) and other prostate cancer.

By Distribution Channel:

In terms of distribution channel, the industry is segregated into- hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies and online pharmacies.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia and Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

