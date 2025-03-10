YARRAMATE Launches New Dark-Colored Oil Sprayer – Precision, Protection, and Style for Your Kitchen





SHANGHAI, March 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YARRAMATE, a leader in innovative kitchen solutions, is excited to introduce its latest product—the Dark-Colored Oil Sprayer. Designed to enhance both oil preservation and precision cooking, this sleek sprayer is available in dark green and amber bottle options, complemented by a variety of lid colors to suit different kitchen aesthetics.

The dark-colored bottle effectively protects olive oil from light exposure, preventing oxidation and extending its freshness. Equipped with a precision spray mechanism, it dispenses just 0.2g of oil per spray, allowing users to enjoy better portion control and healthier cooking without sacrificing flavor.

Since its release, YARRAMATE Dark-Colored Oil Sprayer has been met with overwhelmingly positive feedback, with customers praising its thoughtful design, oil-preserving properties, and precise control.

Building on this success, YARRAMATE is actively expanding its product lineup to bring even more convenience and innovation to modern kitchens. Stay tuned for more exciting kitchen essentials designed to make cooking easier, healthier, and more enjoyable.

Yarramate is a brand owned by Shanghai Yala Maita Technology Co., Ltd. It is founded in 2022 and headquartered in Shanghai, And it is a dynamic company dedicated to enhancing everyday life through innovative kitchen products. Our mission is simple yet impactful: to improve the quality of life by offering high-quality, thoughtfully designed products that bring both convenience and delight to our customers.

Our flagship product, the Yarramate Oil Sprayer, is a game-changer in the kitchen. This modern, stylish tool is designed to help control oil usage, promoting healthier cooking habits without compromising on flavor.

At Yarramate, we are passionate about introducing products that are not only functional but also interesting and unique. We strive to inspire a new lifestyle for our customers—one that combines practicality with joy.

Another cornerstone of our mission is delivering exceptional value for money. Trust is at the heart of what we do. We aim to build a strong bond with our customers, so they can confidently choose our products without the need for endless comparisons, knowing that Yarramate always offers the best.

YARRAMATE is committed to sustainability, prioritizing eco-friendly materials and recyclable packaging. Our green production process reduces carbon emissions, ensuring high-quality products with minimal environmental impact.

YARRAMATE is born from a passion for enriching everyday life, we strive to bring happiness to households worldwide.

Company: Shanghai Yala Maita Technology Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: David

Email:support@yarramate.com

Website:www.yarramate.com

Telephone:+8613331999376

City:Shanghai.China

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab62b737-9c90-4cc2-af7b-907e5f3517b1