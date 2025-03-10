MUSE Launches World’s First Investment Grade Assets Platform

• MUSE introduces the world’s first mobile app that analyzes and curates investment-grade assets globally

• US$ 150 million in inventory available at launch

SYDNEY, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MUSE (MUSE Technology Pty Ltd), an Australian-headquartered technology firm, today launched the world’s first digital investment platform using proprietary technology to curate real assets across the world’s most valuable investment categories. The MUSE mobile app connects investors and high-net-worth buyers to the world’s leading suppliers. MUSE was founded by Michelle Zhang, an investor, entrepreneur, and former investment banker.

The exclusive MUSE launch event in Sydney was an unparalleled gathering of visionaries, top-tier investors, family office representatives, private banking executives, and collectors in classic cars, fine art, and rare wines.

In a celebration of innovation and investment-grade assets, the event featured powerful insights from expert speakers:

David Wills, Co-founder and General Partner at Primal Capital, captivated the audience with his deep dive into the convergence of real-world assets and blockchain technology, showcasing how MUSE is revolutionizing the space.

Binuo Erth, a leading impact investor, sustainability advocate, and expert in alternative assets, inspired guests with her insights on sustainability and the future of high-value investments.

The event featured high-caliber networking, thought-provoking discussions, and a shared vision for the future of investment.

Redefining Luxury and High-End Collectibles as an Investment-Grade Asset Class

According to Bain & Company, global luxury spending has been growing steadily at 5-9% annually and is predicted to reach $2.1-2.6 trillion by 2030 (Bain & Company – Luxury Study 23rd Edition, January 2025).

Despite this trend, not all buyers and investors were appreciating the potential of luxury products and high-end collectibles as assets. Products in these categories were seen as valuable, but remained underutilized in wealth management due to a number of factors including:

No standardized valuation: Investors rely on auction sites and outdated price estimates and industry word-of-mouth and hearsay.

Opaque trading: The majority of the resale market relies on outdated manual processes which lack transparency and increases the risk of counterfeit goods.

Liquidity: Banks and investment houses do not recognize these products are assets, making them difficult to leverage financially.



MUSE was created to address these needs by offering an intelligent and secure platform connecting the world’s leading suppliers of investment grade real assets and high-end collectibles to investors, family offices and buyers within the high-net-worth community.

“MUSE introduces a new way of thinking about products with value, investment, and wealth management,” says Michelle Zhang, Founder & CEO, MUSE. “These are not just luxury goods; they are tangible assets with measurable financial growth, and MUSE is making them accessible, authenticated, and bankable.”

At launch, the MUSE platform currently offers access to investment-grade assets across 5 categories:

Fine wines Rare whiskies Classic cars Investment-grade watches Birkin



MUSE – The Digital Platform to Curate, Authenticate, Track and Trade Investment-Grade Assets

MUSE is a game-changing digital platform designed to bring transparency, security, and financial intelligence to the entire investment ecosystem. By integrating proprietary AI, blockchain verification and data analytics, MUSE offers investors a seamless and secure way to curate, authenticate, track and trade investment-grade assets.

The MUSE mobile app provides investors with an easy-to-use interface, featuring solutions for valuation, authentication and trading:

MUSE Estimate: AI-powered real-time asset valuation based on global price trends, auction records, and market demand.

AI-powered real-time asset valuation based on global price trends, auction records, and market demand. MUSE Trade: A blockchain-powered, verified trading platform for secure transactions.

A blockchain-powered, verified trading platform for secure transactions. MUSE Ownership: Digital certification ensuring asset authenticity and provenance tracking.



Benefits for Investors, Family Offices, Collectors and HNWIs

The MUSE platform offers a number of benefits for users:

One-stop-shop for major types of collectibles

Safe and secure environment for making major purchases

Ability to verify provenance of products

Automatic tracking of current market value of items

Benefits for Suppliers

The MUSE platform offers benefits for suppliers of investment-grade assets including:

Access to a larger audience of investors: Connection with a vetted audience of high-net-worth buyers and investors both locally and globally (screened using stringent KYC processes).

Digital access: MUSE digital platform and mobile app provides an additional route to market for sales in a safe and secure environment.

Cross-selling: With over $150 million in inventory available for investment at launch, being on the same platform with other asset categories opens opportunities for cross-selling.

Revenue enhancement. Lifetime resale commissions on further resales of their products.

Lifetime resale commissions: As each investment-grade asset appreciates and changes ownership during its lifetime, the seller will continue to earn income based on commissions. This process is enabled and tracked using proprietary blockchain technology.

The MUSE platform boasts leading suppliers from all over the world. One of MUSE’s suppliers is Maia Luxury , a renowned Hermès supplier operating out of London, Dubai and Hong Kong. Maia Luxury specializes in sourcing rare and unique Hermès handbags for collectors and investors.

"For those who have not had the chance to acquire investment-grade Hermès handbags before, they can now use the MUSE mobile app to easily value and estimate the projected appreciation of our Hermès products over time," shares Nicola Morris, Founder of Maia Luxury. “Together, MUSE and Maia Luxury are set to bring the joy and investment benefits of fine Hermès handbags to an even wider audience of collectors and investors in Australia and worldwide."

Join the MUSE

With such a phenomenal start, MUSE is set to redefine the investment landscape, bridging authenticity, technology, and financial opportunity like never before!

The MUSE mobile app is now available for download from the App Store and Google Play .

























Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0faba83-ed5b-41b5-9e71-357301d2ba4a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7564c44e-54dc-4035-8391-4a011e33c7c4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ed97b3c-185a-4b78-ba6c-dbd1812c1c15

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cced723d-98e3-4564-85d3-a14d9db069c4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7bf28e3-b592-4b92-8681-d7f3ec2cf4bd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c287fe0a-398e-4beb-a4e1-77c2f56b798c