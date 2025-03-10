Electric Propulsion Specialist Schubeler and Aerospace Component Manufacturer Heggemann Team Up to Offer Certifiable Electric Motors for the Advanced Air Mobility Industry

Paderborn, NRW, Germany, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schubeler and Heggemann are pleased to announce their partnership in developing and manufacturing electric motors for the advanced air mobility industry.

Schubeler and HEGGEMANN are prominent members of the aerospace hub long existing in the Lippstadt/Paderborn area. Executives from both companies have known each other for years and the recent acceleration of the Advanced Air Mobility has given them a chance to collaborate closely with each other. Schubeler designs and manufactures small series of electric propulsion systems, in particular electric motors, electric ducted fans and compressors, primarily for Aerospace and Advanced Air Mobility customers.

HEGGEMANN has a long history of designing and manufacturing aerospace components for Aerospace OEMs, such as landing gears, jet engine parts and structural assemblies. The partnership between Schubeler and HEGGEMANN stems from the natural complementarity of their respective expertise which, combined, creates a one-stop shop for aerospace and advanced air mobility wishing to procure electric motors designed and built to be certified with their aircraft.

According to Daniel Schubeler, Founder and Co-CEO, Technology, of the company with his namesake, “This partnership is a very important step towards making electric propulsion real. We experience that Advanced Air Mobility customers entrusting us with the development of their propulsive units are already focused on industrialization, even though it won’t happen before a couple of years. With Schubeler, they have the right partner for developing, prototyping and manufacturing small series production of these units but thanks to our partnership with HEGGEMANN, they can kick off the development phase with the confidence that there is a secured path for large volume production in accordance with aviation standards when the time comes.”

Robert Heggemann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, HEGGEMANN AG, added: “Electric propulsion is an obvious application where we can deploy our long-standing expertise in manufacturing aviation-grade components and systems. Manufacturing aerospace-certified components presents unique technical challenges as everyone can read it in the papers and HEGGEMANN brings to a relatively novel technology years of experience in manufacturing and servicing safety-critical aerospace components under its Production Organization Approvals. The partnership between Schubeler and HEGGEMANN offers prospective customers dual access to the most advanced knowledge in electric propulsion in the market with Schubeler and highly experienced and trusted industrial production capabilities with HEGGEMANN in full compliance with the most stringent aviation requirements.

Both partners further agreed that the partnership not only makes sense from an expertise standpoint but also from an industrial standpoint. Schubeler and HEGGEMANN facilities are a few minute drive from each other and teams of both companies are experienced in working with each other since Schubeler tests its high voltage, higher power electric ducted fans at HEGGEMANN.

Daniel Schubeler concluded: “I’ve been wanting to work with Robert for years. Both of us and our teams are really excited by this unique combination of talents.”

About Schubeler

A globally recognized expert in electric propulsion systems, Schubeler offers off-the-shelf electric ducted fans and custom-made electric propulsion solutions to a wide variety of customers from the aerospace, advanced air mobility, robotics and defense industries.

In its almost 30 years of existence, Schubeler has evolved from an entrepreneurial project founded by Daniel Schubeler to develop electric CFRP axial fans for the aeromodelling sector into a highly reputable electric propulsion systems specialist designing and manufacturing electric motors, fan propulsion systems and compressors for a wide range of industrial applications in accordance with AS9100 standards.

About HEGGEMANN

Founded in 1962 in Paderborn, the family-owned company began its consistent orientation as a supplier at the beginning of the 1990s, focusing on the development and manufacture of complex metallic lightweight structures for the aerospace and automotive industries. HEGGEMANN AG at its headquarters at Paderborn-Lippstadt Airport acts according to the guiding principle "360° - from Engineering to Production". The company offers its customers the entire value-added chain from product development through series production to the production of ready-to-install structures and systems. Our main focus lies in the field of civil aviation for well-known customers of the industry.

