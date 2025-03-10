The sales of VILVI Group February 2025

VILVI Group, which consists of “Vilkyškių pieninė“ AB, “Modest” AB, “Kelmės pieninė“ AB, “Kelmės pienas” UAB, “Pieno logistika” AB and “Baltic Dairy Board” SIA, consolidated sales for February 2025 amounted EUR 22.12 million – 27.6% increase comparing to February 2024. The sales of the Group for period January – February 2025 amounted to 46.92 million EUR 31.1% increase comparing to the same period last year.

Vilija Milaseviciute

Economics and finance director

Phone: +370 441 55 102

Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu