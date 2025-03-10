Crédit Agricole Assurances : Availability of an investor presentation

Press release Paris, March 10, 2025

Availability of an investor presentation

Crédit Agricole Assurances announced today the release of its investor presentation for the financial year 2024.

As part of this release, Crédit Agricole Assurances confirmed its financial strength at the end of 2024 with:

A Solvency II prudential ratio of 201%, composed of eligible own funds of €25.9 billion and a Solvency Capital Requirement (SCR) of €12.9 billion.

A MCR coverage ratio of 366%, with eligible own funds of €21.1 billion and a minimum capital requirement of €5.8 billion.

At 31 December 2024, an increase in prevailing interest rates by 50 basis points would have decreased the Solvency II prudential ratio to 186%, while a decrease by 50 basis points would bring it to 219%. At the same date, a 25% decline in the equity market prices would have decreased the solvency ratio to 191%, a 75 basis point increase in corporate spreads to 188% and a 75 basis point increase in sovereign spreads (sovereign debt or government bonds) to 184%.

Distributable reserves amounted to €8,068 million at end-2024, calculated at Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A. level (unconsolidated basis).

The investor presentation also contains the following information at the end of 2024:

Investments by geographical area;

Investments by economic sector;

Bond portfolio by nature;

Bond portfolio by issue rating;

Exposure to sovereign debt;

Financial debt exposure by seniority;

Non-financial debt exposure by macroeconomic sector;

Sensitivity analysis of net income and contractual service margin (CSM) to govies and corporate spread risks, interest rates, equities, and real estate.

This investor presentation is available on the Crédit Agricole Assurances website at the following address: https://www.ca-assurances.com/en/investors/.

About Crédit Agricole Assurances

Crédit Agricole Assurances, France’s leading insurer, is Crédit Agricole group’s subsidiary, which brings together all the insurance businesses of Crédit Agricole S.A. Crédit Agricole Assurances offers a range of products and services in savings, retirement, health, personal protection and property insurance. They are distributed by Crédit Agricole’s banks in France and in 9 countries worldwide, and are aimed at individual, professional, agricultural and business customers. At the end of 2024, Crédit Agricole Assurances had more than 6,700 employees. Its 2024 premium income (non-GAAP) amounted to 43.6 billion euros.

www.ca-assurances.com

Press contacts



Nicolas Leviaux +33 (0)1 57 72 09 50 / 06 19 60 48 53



Julien Badé +33 (0)1 57 72 93 40 / 07 85 18 68 05



service.presse@ca-assurances.fr



Investor relations contacts



Yael Beer-Gabel +33 (0)1 57 72 66 84



Gaël Hoyer +33 (0)1 57 72 62 22



Sophie Santourian +33 (0)1 57 72 43 42



Cécile Roy +33 (0)1 57 72 61 86



relations.investisseurs@ca-assurances.fr

DISCLAIMERS

This document has been prepared by Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A. for information purposes only and is available on its website (https://www.ca-assurances.com/en/investors/). It is not to be reproduced by any person, nor to be forwarded or distributed to any person unless so authorised by Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a violation of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the applicable laws of other jurisdictions. None of Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A. or its affiliates, advisers, dealers or representatives takes any responsibility for the use of these materials by any person.

No representation or warranty expressed or implied is made as to the fact that the entire information within this document has been subjected to a full independent review, and no reliance should be placed on the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. Unless otherwise specified, the sources for the business rankings and market positions are internal. The information in this document relating to parties other than Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A. or taken from external sources has not been subjected to independent verification. None of Credit Agricole Assurances S.A. or its affiliates, advisers, dealers or representatives, or any other person, shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document.

Without limiting the foregoing, this document is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States nor in any other jurisdiction, and no part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A. does not intend to register any portion of any offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This document is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward looking information and prospective statements about Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A. that are not historical facts and do not represent profit forecasts and estimates within the meaning of the COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) 2019/980 of 14 March 2019. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance and has been developed from scenarios based on a number of economic assumptions in the context of a given competitive and regulatory environment (including but not limited to applicable accounting principles and methods and the applicable prudential regulations. Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A. undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements given as at the date of this document in light of new information or future events. More detailed information on the risks that could affect Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A.’s financial position and results can be found in the section “Risk Factors” in our Universal Registration Document filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (available here). Readers must take all these risk factors and uncertainties into consideration before making their own judgement.

Presentation of financial information

Unless otherwise stated, financial information for the year ended 31 December 2024 presented in this document is unaudited and subject to ongoing review by Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A.’s statutory auditors. The financial and regulatory information relating to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 consists of this press release, the slides of the investor presentation, and the appendices to this presentation, available on the Crédit Agricole Assurances website (https://www.ca-assurances.com/en/investors/). Some figures presented in this document have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, in certain instances, the totals shown for a column or row in tables may not conform exactly to the arithmetic sum of the figures presented.

Attachment