Keeping Pace with Modern Regulations: DGQEX Secures U.S. SEC License

DENVER, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, cryptocurrency exchange DGQEX announced a major milestone: successfully obtaining the Regulation D license issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This achievement not only highlights the exceptional capabilities of DGQEX in compliant operations but also signifies a critical step forward in safeguarding user rights and enhancing transaction transparency, significantly boosting user trust in the platform.

As a globally authoritative financial regulatory body, the SEC enforces stringent requirements for financial institutions. The Regulation D license, specifically designed by the SEC for private securities offerings, imposes rigorous standards on information disclosure, investor protection, and fund security. The successful acquisition by DGQEX of this license demonstrates its professional expertise in compliance development, risk management, and investor protection.

For DGQEX, obtaining the SEC Regulation D license carries profound significance. It signifies that the platform has passed the comprehensive review by the SEC and that its business model and operational processes comply fully with U.S. financial regulatory requirements. This accomplishment not only provides robust support for the business expansion by DGQEX in the U.S. market but also lays a solid foundation for its compliant operations on a global scale.

More importantly, the acquisition of the Regulation D license will greatly expand the DGQEX range of services. With this license, DGQEX can lawfully and compliantly engage in private securities offering-related activities, providing qualified investors with more diversified and flexible investment options. Additionally, this development is expected to attract more international investors to the DGQEX platform, driving rapid growth in its business operations.

Amid the rising wave of digital assets, DGQEX remains committed to its core principles of compliance, security, and transparency. The platform will continue to enhance its compliance capabilities and risk management standards, while strengthening communication and collaboration with regulatory authorities worldwide to promote the healthy and sustainable development of the cryptocurrency industry. DGQEX will also persist in optimizing the user experience and improving service quality, providing users with more convenient and efficient cryptocurrency trading services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: DGQEX Securities Inc

Company website: https://www.dgqex.org

Contact Name: Rahman

Position in the company: Marketing Director

Official email id: support@dgqex.org

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by DGQEX Securities Inc. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4778cce3-e8a8-407f-81a6-eed67f800844