Huize Holding Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 24, 2025

SHENZHEN, China, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 unaudited financial results before the U.S. market opens on Monday, March 24, 2025.

The Company’s management team will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Monday, March 24, 2025 (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Monday, March 24, 2025). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Huize Holding Limited’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Registration Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIff2f67b8a24a43ce9c629fd34a76678d

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a confirmation email containing dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.huize.com.

