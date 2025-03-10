Government Debt Management announces the following change to its annual Prospect for 2025. The current plan is to issue a new inflation-indexed bond series maturing in 2044, with plans for market making. Instead, an inflation-indexed bond maturing in 2050 with planned market making will be issued this year.
With reference to the press release from ÍL Fund and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs concerning the possible winding-up of ÍL Fund
