With reference to the press release from ÍL Fund and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs concerning the possible winding-up of ÍL Fund

 | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Government Debt Management announces the following change to its annual Prospect for 2025. The current plan is to issue a new inflation-indexed bond series maturing in 2044, with plans for market making. Instead, an inflation-indexed bond maturing in 2050 with planned market making will be issued this year.