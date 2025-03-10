Geospatial Analytics Industry Research Report 2025-2030: Revolutionizing Urban Planning, Transportation, and Defense Capabilities

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geospatial Analytics Market by Software Type (Geocoding, Thematic Mapping, ETL, Spatial Data), Technology (Sensors, LiDAR, Radar, GPR, EML, GNSS, GIS, ML), Data Type (Raster Data, Vector Data, 3D Data, Tabular Data), & Vertical - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The geospatial analytics market is projected to grow from USD 32.97 billion in 2024 to USD 55.75 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%

The market is anticipated to grow significantly due to several key factors. The increasing adoption of Location-Based Services (LBS) across industries, such as transportation, retail, and healthcare, is driving demand for real-time location intelligence. Advancements in spatial data processing technologies, including AI, IoT, and big data analytics, have enhanced the ability to analyze large-scale geospatial data efficiently.

Additionally, rising investments in smart cities and urban planning initiatives worldwide are fueling the need for geospatial tools to optimize infrastructure, resource management, and sustainable urban development, further propelling market growth.



Sensors and scanning segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



Sensors and scanning technologies hold the largest market share in the geospatial analytics market, driven by advanced software solutions that process and analyze data collected from diverse sources like LiDAR, radar, and satellite imagery. These software tools enable real-time data integration, visualization, and analysis, transforming raw sensor inputs into actionable geospatial insights. Applications such as 3D mapping, terrain analysis, and infrastructure monitoring rely on these software capabilities to enhance precision and efficiency. The growing adoption of AI-powered processing and cloud-based platforms further strengthens the role of sensors and scanning software in addressing complex geospatial challenges across industries.



The location intelligence software type will have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period



Location intelligence is the fastest-growing software type in the geospatial analytics market, as organizations increasingly leverage spatial data to enhance decision-making and strategic planning. This software enables businesses to visualize, analyze, and interpret location-based insights, driving applications in customer analytics, supply chain optimization, and market segmentation. The rise of IoT devices, real-time tracking, and AI-driven analytics has amplified the adoption of location intelligence, making it essential for industries like retail, logistics, and urban development. Its ability to uncover hidden patterns and optimize operations fuels its rapid growth in the geospatial analytics market.



Asia Pacific's to witness rapid geospatial analytics growth fueled by innovation and emerging technologies, while North America leads in market size



The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for geospatial analytics, driven by rapid urbanization, government initiatives for smart cities, and the increasing adoption of location-based services across industries like agriculture, transportation, and infrastructure development. Emerging economies such as India, China, and Southeast Asian nations are investing heavily in geospatial technologies to support economic growth and sustainable development.

Whereas, North America continues to lead in terms of market share, owing to its advanced technological ecosystem, strong presence of key geospatial analytics providers, and widespread adoption in sectors like defense, real estate, and disaster management. This regional dynamic highlights Asia Pacific's emerging role as a growth hub while North America's maintains its dominance through innovation and established expertise.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 390 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $32.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $55.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global



Market Overview and Industry Trends

Case Study Analysis

Energy & Utility

Rmsi Helps US-based Electric and Gas Company Enhance Spatial Accuracy

Kaukauna Utilities (Ku) Transitions to Arcgis Utility Network and Implements GIS-based Electric Design Workflows

Electric Authority of Cyprus Deploys Oracle's Solutions to Increase Application Stability and Resolve Deadlocks

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Bajaj Finserv Implements Esri's Geospatial Platform Solution to Improve Customer Service

Automotive & Transportation

Esri Helps Carrefour Establish Global Platform for Geomarketing to Monitor Store Performance

Education

Esri Enables Chesley District Community School to Engage Students in Geography Classes

University of Northampton Implements GIS-based System to Improve Teaching and Research Capabilities

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Sanitas Implements Carto's Solutions to Evaluate Demographic Landscapes and Ensure Expansion During Site Planning

Government

City of San Diego Implements SAP Solutions to Strengthen Emergency Services

Real Estate & Construction

Crown Estate Implements GIS-based System to Improve Operations and Reduce Costs

Drivers

Growing Adoption of Location-based Services Across Industries

Technological Advancements in Spatial Data Processing

Rising Investments in Smart Cities and Urban Planning

Increasing Volume and Variety of Geospatial Data

Restraints

Substantial Investment Requirement

Infrastructure Limitations in Emerging Markets

Complexities in Integration and Standardization of Geospatial Data

Opportunities

Transforming Urban Planning and Management

Rising Demand for Autonomous Vehicles and Smart Transportation Systems

Growing Role in Defense and National Security

Challenges

Balancing Innovation with Privacy, Security, and Legal Frameworks

Ensuring Data Quality and Accuracy

Addressing Critical Human Capital Shortage

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Big Data Analytics

Unmanned Vehicle Systems and Drones

3D Modeling and Simulation

Complementary Technologies

Internet of Things

Cloud Computing

Blockchain

Edge Computing

Adjacent Technologies

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality

Digital Twin

Cybersecurity

Ecosystem Analysis

Geospatial Analytics Software Providers

Geocoding & Reverse Geocoding Providers

Spatial Data Integration & Etl Providers

Reporting & Visualization Providers

Thematic Mapping & Spatial Analysis Providers

Location Intelligence Providers

Geospatial Analytics Service Providers

Cloud Hyperscalers

Geospatial Analytics Technology Providers

End-users

Impact of Generative AI on Geospatial Analytics Market

Top Use Cases and Market Potential

Key Use Cases

Synthetic Geospatial Data Generation

Improved Feature Extraction from Imagery

Simulating Environmental Changes

Enhanced Geospatial Data Fusion

Automated Anomaly Detection

Virtual Reality and Simulation for Training

Geospatial Analytics Techniques

Surface & Field Analytics

Network & Location Analytics

Geovisualization

Geocomputation

Other Types

Stages in Geospatial Analytics

Data Capture

Data Management

Geospatial Analytics and Modeling

Visualization

Business Models of Geospatial Analytics

Data-As-A-Service

Software-As-A-Service

Platform-As-A-Service

Analytics-As-A-Service

Mapping-As-A-Service

Data Sources in Geospatial Analytics

Satellite Imagery

Aerial Imagery

GIS Data

Crowd-Sourced Data

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Companies Featured

Google

IBM

Alteryx

Hexagon Ab

Tomtom

Maxar Technologies

Trimble

Caliper Corporation

Precisely

Esri

Microsoft

Bentley Systems

Ouster

Rmsi

Maplarge

General Electric

Fugro

Planet Labs

Cloudfactory

Earthdaily Analytics

Heavy.AI

Mapidea

Geospin

Sparkgeo

Orbica

Carto

Mapbox

Blue Sky Analytics

Latitudo40

Ecopia.AI

Spatial.AI

Dista

Eos Data Analytics

Magnasoft

Safegraph

Bsma Enterprises

