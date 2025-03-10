AI in Video Surveillance Market Global Research Report 2024-2030: AI and IoT Integration Drive Smart Homes, Retail, Crime Prevention, and Transportation Innovations

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Video Surveillance Market by Offering (AI Camera, Video Management System, Video Analytics), Deployment (Cloud, Edge), Technology (Machine Learning, Deep Learning, GenAI, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The AI in video surveillance market is projected to grow from USD 3.90 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 12.46 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2025 to 2030

As crime rates and terrorism threats continue to swell, governments and enterprises are also investing a fortune in highly advanced surveillance equipment to safeguard the public. According to the Council of Criminal Justice, the general trends regarding property crime in 2023 compared with 2019 show declines in residential burglaries and larcenies; however, nonresidential burglaries increased, motor vehicle thefts increased by 105 percent, and drug-related offenses decreased by 27 percent.

According to the 4th global homicide study of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Africa was the region with the highest intentional homicide rate at 176,000 victims in 2021, followed by the Americas at 154,000, Asia at 109,000, Europe at 17,000, and Oceania at 1,000 victims, with improvement observed in 2022.

The Chinese government is promoting AI video surveillance systems with weapon detection capabilities. This broader push is for facial recognition and surveillance cameras in public spaces. The growth of AI-driven surveillance in sectors like transportation, law enforcement, and public services is another factor fueling market growth, aligning with the country's strategic goals for technological innovation and societal safety.

Prominent players profiled in this report include Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US), Milestone Systems A/S (Denmark), SenseTime (Hong Kong), Irisity (Sweden), NEC Corporation (Japan), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Genetec Inc. (Canada), Hanwha Vision Co., Ltd., (South Korea) among a few other key companies in the AI in video surveillance market.



The cloud segment in the AI in video surveillance market is to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period.



The cloud segment is mainly driven by cloud-based solutions that are increasingly adopted by small and medium enterprises, primarily because they provide the flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness features that the organizations require. In addition, the speed at which sophisticated security solutions for cloud-based deployment are developed offers answers to issues that exist regarding data privacy and thus attracts businesses seeking to adopt AI without investing in big premises-based infrastructure.



Market for inference in the AI in video surveillance market to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.



Inference in the AI in video surveillance market to hold the largest market share during the forecast period driven by actionable insights directly at the edge or near-edge devices. Inference allows rapid video stream analysis to detect objects, face recognition, and anomaly detection without relying on centralized data centers, reducing latency and bandwidth utilization. This capability is important for real-time applications such as public safety, traffic monitoring, and retail analytics, where timely responses to events may significantly improve operational efficiency and security outcomes.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 286 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.3% Regions Covered Global



