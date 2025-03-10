AI in Computer Vision Market Research Report 2025-2030: AI-Powered Image Processing, Real-Time Analytics and Rising Automation at the Forefront of Innovation and Growth

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Computer Vision Market by Offering (Cameras, Frame Grabbers, Optics, LED Lighting, CPU, GPU, ASIC, FPGA, AI Vision Software, AI Platform), Technology (Machine Learning, GenAI), Function (Training, Inference), Application - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Al in computer vision market is projected to reach USD 63.48 billion in 2030 from USD 23.42 billion in 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% from 2025 to 2030.

Growth rates in the market for AI in computer vision are accelerating with improvements in machine learning algorithms, increasing computational power, and expansion of high-quality image data.



Industries such as health care, retail, manufacturing, and automotive are increasingly applying AI vision solutions to diagnostics, inventory management, quality control, and autonomous vehicles. However, with rising concerns regarding costs associated with implementation or data privacy, demands for increased automation and efficient operation as well as actionable analysis are driving this growth. Edge computing coupled with cloud services and 5G technology increases the adaptability and speed of AI vision solutions, further boosting the market growth.

NVIDIA Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Alphabet Inc. (US), Amazon.com, Inc. (US), Cognex Corporation (US), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Sony Group Corporation (Japan), OMRON Corporation (Japan), KEYENCE CORPORATION (Japan), SICK AG (Germany), Teledyne Technologies (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Basler AG (Germany), Hailo Technologies Ltd. (Israel). are some of the key players in the AI in computer vision market.



North America is projected to hold the second largest market share in the AI in computer vision market.



In the North American region, AI in computer vision market holds a second-largest share because of rapid advancements in technology, a robust innovation ecosystem, and high-scale adoption across industries. Major investments in the US, including AI research institutes and rising collaborations between startups and high-tech companies, have promoted innovation and strengthened the AI infrastructure.



Severed companies like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon have influenced the private sector in launching the initiatives to develop AI-based solutions in terms of industries related to healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and others. Within this important aspect, the Canadian government has a focus on responsible AI development and has given a considerable amount of funding for AI infrastructure development and AI research. Mexico is growing its use of AI technologies due to investment in manufacturing automation and cloud infrastructure, which enables small and medium-sized businesses to use AI-powered solutions to improve operational efficiency.



Moreover, strategic partnerships and initiatives like AI integration in Mexico's manufacturing as well as advanced facility construction of AI computing components further develop the region's capabilities. In this way, strong government and private sectors' support for advanced computing resources fuels the AI in computer vision market in North America. Further market growth is facilitated by increased AI infrastructure adoption across industries as well as improvement in AI technologies.

Machine learning segment is expected to dominate during the forecast period.



Machine learning is the backbone to the success of AI-enabled computer vision. Modern techniques, such as deep learning and convolutional neural networks, enable AI to recognize patterns, detect objects, and interpret scenes in real-time. Its swift adoption is transforming various industries-from healthcare diagnostics, to quality control in manufacturing, to customer behavior analytics in retail-where no one will be relying on massive workforces. The increasing visual data from smartphones, sensors, and surveillance cameras, further accelerates the market growth in AI in computer vision. New breakthroughs in edge-based machine learning are enabling AI in computer vision to be faster, smarter, and more widely deployable, creating a window of opportunity across various industries.



Consumer electronics segment is expected to hold the largest market share in AI in computer vision market.



The market for AI in computer vision in consumer electronics is expected to grow rapidly. This is because more and more AI technology is being integrated into smart devices. These include smartphones, wearables, and home appliances. With such capabilities, advanced applications such as facial recognition, object detection, augmented reality, and automated image processing enhance user experience. The increasing demand for such features as AR for gaming, facial recognition as an access method, and automation for smart homes can be considered as the factors that are responsible for pushing the growth of this market.



The high penetration of smart connected devices and the rapid growth of IoT further support this case in the acceptance of AI-based solutions and technologies in consumer electronics. Computer vision powered with AI gives new ways and insights to improve how devices from smartphones to robotic vacuums engage with end-users-more smartly and intuitively.



Growing investments alongside technological advancements are driving this industry. Phiar Technologies, Scandit, and others are creating augmented reality navigation solutions based on AI-enabled computer vision and simplification of data capture processes. Investors recognize the sustained, ever-expanding potential of consumer electronics, boosting advancements in AI. New opportunities will keep coming up for applying AI in consumer electronics therefore further solidifying its strong hold for the future of connected life.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 280 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $23.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $63.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.1% Regions Covered Global



Case Study Analysis

Nota Leverages Nvidia Corporation's Edge Gpus and Deep Learning Sdks to Optimize Traffic Flow

App-Techs Integrates Ironyun, Inc.'s Vaidio AI Vision Platform to Enhance Client's Security Systems

Solomon Technology Corporation Implements Solvision AI-Powered Visual Inspection Tool to Detect Defects in Bearing Threats

Velux Adopts Sick AG's Appspace Platform-Integrated Deep Learning Technology to Automate Complex Inspection Tasks

Solomon Technology Corporation Implements Solvision Tool to Improve Tablet Inspection Accuracy and Efficiency

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid Advances in Graphics Processing Units and Edge Devices

Growing Awareness About Role of Cloud Platforms in Enhancing Computer Vision Capabilities

Rising Emphasis on Edge Inferencing

Restraints

Data Privacy and Security Issues

Opportunities

Increasing Innovation in Healthcare Technology

Rapid Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Sector

Challenges

High Data Storage and Management Costs

Complexities Associated with Integrating AI into Existing Technological Infrastructure

Technology Analysis

Edge Inferencing

Machine Learning

Complementary Technologies

Natural Language Processing

Internet of Things (IoT)

Cloud Computing

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Company Profiles

Nvidia Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Cognex Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Sony Group Corporation

Omron Corporation

Keyence Corporation

Sick AG

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Basler AG

Hailo Technologies Ltd

Sighthound, Inc.

Neurala, Inc.

Datagen Technologies

Graphcore

Robotic Vision Technologies Inc.

Curemetrix, Inc.

Snorkel AI, Inc.

Amp

Viso.AI

Landingai

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ojpqb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment