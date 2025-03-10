Immunotoxins Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025: Diphtheria Toxin (DT) Dominated with Market Share of 43.91% in 2024 - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunotoxins Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global immunotoxins market size is expected to reach USD 243.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.23% from 2025 to 2030. The rising prevalence of cancer and technological advancements are some of the factors anticipated to drive market growth.







Immunotoxins consist of an antibody fragment, or a targeting moiety linked to a toxin, which allows for selective delivery of the toxic agent directly to cancer cells. Moreover, the development and application of immunotoxins have evolved significantly over recent years, leading to various ongoing research initiatives aimed at improving their efficacy, reducing immunogenicity, and expanding their therapeutic applications. Researchers are identifying novel tumor-specific antigens that could serve as targets for new immunotoxin therapies.



The COVID-19 pandemic led to significant disruptions in global supply chains. Manufacturing facilities faced shutdowns or reduced operations due to health regulations and workforce shortages. This situation affected the availability of raw materials and components necessary for producing immunotoxins. Moreover, the pandemic fostered collaboration among pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and government entities to accelerate drug development processes, further propelling market growth.



However, one of the primary challenges associated with immunotoxin therapies is the potential for severe side effects. Patients may experience adverse reactions such as nausea, diarrhea, and fever. For instance, certain toxins like Ricin-based immunotoxins have been associated with severe complications such as capillary leak syndrome or hepatotoxicity. Such risks can lead to clinical trial terminations or regulatory hurdles during drug approval processes, further limiting market growth.



Immunotoxins Market Report Highlights

Based on product, Diphtheria Toxin (DT) segment dominated the product segment in the market with a market share of 43.91% in 2024. Diphtheria toxin has been used in cancer treatment as part of targeted therapies designed to attack cancer cells.

Based on application, Therapy development is driving the growth of the market and is expected to see the fastest growth rate of 8.29% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing investment in R&D, particularly in targeted cancer therapies, which offer more precise and effective treatment options.

Based on end-use, Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are leading the immunotoxins market with a market share of 46.49% in 2024. This is mainly due to their significant investment in research and development to create new immunotoxins tailored for specific medical conditions.

Based on region, North America immunotoxins market dominated the market and accounted for 41.45% share in 2024, attributed to the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong presence of leading biotechnology firms, and significant funding for immunology and oncology research.

Competitive Analysis

Creative Biolabs.

List Biological Labs, Inc.

The Native Antigen Company

Bio-Techne.

Abcam Plc.

CAYMAN CHEMICAL

Merck KGaA

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

Quadratech Diagnostics Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $152.6 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $243.3 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Insights Landscape



Chapter 3. Immunotoxins Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook.

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising prevalence of cancer

3.2.1.2. Technological advancements

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Cytotoxic and manufacturing challenges associated with immunotoxins

3.3. Immunotoxins Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Immunotoxins Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Immunotoxins Market Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Immunotoxins Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Diphtheria Toxin (DT)

4.4.1. Diphtheria toxin (DT) market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5. Anthrax Based Toxins

4.6. Pseudomonas Exotoxin (PE)

4.7. Other Immunotoxins



Chapter 5. Immunotoxins Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Immunotoxins Market Application Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Immunotoxins Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Biomedical Research

5.5. Therapy Development



Chapter 6. Immunotoxins Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Immunotoxins Market End Use Movement Analysis

6.3. Global Immunotoxins Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

6.4.1. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.5. CROs & CMOs

6.6. Academic & Research Institutes



Chapter 7. Immunotoxins Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company/Competition Categorization

8.2. Strategy Mapping

8.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2024

8.4. Company Profiles/Listing

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Financial performance

8.4.3. Product benchmarking

8.4.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ntub2d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment