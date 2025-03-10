The State of the Cloud 2024: 2025 Report on the Global Cloud User Survey - Businesses are Leveraging AI and Cloud for Continued Success

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The State of the Cloud, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to business respondents to the 2024 Global Cloud User Survey, artificial intelligence (AI) has now surpassed cloud as the most important aspect of digital transformation.
As such, companies continue to build hybrid, multicloud environments to support AI deployments that meet business goals, such as revenue growth, improved customer experience, and operational efficiency. In the 13th annual survey of IT decision-makers responsible for cloud implementations, respondents representing a range of industries, company sizes, and regions of the world share their perceptions, plans, and behaviors related to cloud infrastructure, choice of a public cloud provider, data growth, and managed services.
Notable findings include:
- Businesses view hybrid and multicloud environments as critical to business success, with 73% of respondents saying that a successful, competitive business requires a strategic, seamless hybrid or multicloud environment.
- Nearly 57% of business applications are cloud-native, with 43% remaining in legacy infrastructures. The primary reasons that businesses keep some apps on premises are related to security, sustainability, and the leverage of existing investments.
- The survey results offer enterprises and IT service providers a glimpse of the near future for the cloud market.
Key Topics Covered:
Research Objectives and Methodology
- Research Objectives and Methodology
- Respondent Profile
AI Surpasses Cloud as Key Technology for Business
- Key Findings
- Technologies Important to Achieving Business Priorities
- C-Suite Influence on IT Investments Increasing
- Security, Costs, New Technologies Top Organizational Challenges
- Businesses Prefer to Pay for Cloud Using Tier-Based Subscriptions
- Most Businesses Seek to Optimize Cloud Costs Through Rightsizing
- ESG Remains a Priority, But Knowledge and Costs Hinder Initiatives
Cloud Adoption Grows Across all Deployment Types
- Cloud Adoptions Enjoys Continued Growth
- Largest Businesses Embrace Public and Hybrid Clouds
- Healthcare Dominates Public Cloud
Hybrid Cloud is Foundational for Enterprise IT
- Hybrid and Multicloud Computing at the Heart of Digital Transformation
- Larger Companies More Likely to See Cloud as Critical
- Legacy Apps Remain in 2024
- Businesses Modernize Apps Using Many Methods
- Security, Sustainability, Existing Investments Top Reasons to Choose Traditional Infrastructures
Edge Computing Growth Continues
- Edge Computing Slows, but Planned Usage Remains
- Large Businesses Lead on Edge Deployments
- Data Processing, Optimized Infrastructure, Improved Control at the Edge
Third-Party Providers Offer Critical Expertise, Support
- Managed Service Provider Usage, Plans Decrease
- Partners Assist with Areas of Greatest Challenge
- New Tech Integration, Faster Time to Functionality are Leading Benefits
Appendix
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fv4dle
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.