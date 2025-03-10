The State of the Cloud 2024: 2025 Report on the Global Cloud User Survey - Businesses are Leveraging AI and Cloud for Continued Success

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The State of the Cloud, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to business respondents to the 2024 Global Cloud User Survey, artificial intelligence (AI) has now surpassed cloud as the most important aspect of digital transformation.

As such, companies continue to build hybrid, multicloud environments to support AI deployments that meet business goals, such as revenue growth, improved customer experience, and operational efficiency. In the 13th annual survey of IT decision-makers responsible for cloud implementations, respondents representing a range of industries, company sizes, and regions of the world share their perceptions, plans, and behaviors related to cloud infrastructure, choice of a public cloud provider, data growth, and managed services.



Notable findings include:

Businesses view hybrid and multicloud environments as critical to business success, with 73% of respondents saying that a successful, competitive business requires a strategic, seamless hybrid or multicloud environment.

Nearly 57% of business applications are cloud-native, with 43% remaining in legacy infrastructures. The primary reasons that businesses keep some apps on premises are related to security, sustainability, and the leverage of existing investments.

The survey results offer enterprises and IT service providers a glimpse of the near future for the cloud market.

Key Topics Covered:



Research Objectives and Methodology

Research Objectives and Methodology

Respondent Profile

AI Surpasses Cloud as Key Technology for Business

Key Findings

Technologies Important to Achieving Business Priorities

C-Suite Influence on IT Investments Increasing

Security, Costs, New Technologies Top Organizational Challenges

Businesses Prefer to Pay for Cloud Using Tier-Based Subscriptions

Most Businesses Seek to Optimize Cloud Costs Through Rightsizing

ESG Remains a Priority, But Knowledge and Costs Hinder Initiatives

Cloud Adoption Grows Across all Deployment Types

Cloud Adoptions Enjoys Continued Growth

Largest Businesses Embrace Public and Hybrid Clouds

Healthcare Dominates Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud is Foundational for Enterprise IT

Hybrid and Multicloud Computing at the Heart of Digital Transformation

Larger Companies More Likely to See Cloud as Critical

Legacy Apps Remain in 2024

Businesses Modernize Apps Using Many Methods

Security, Sustainability, Existing Investments Top Reasons to Choose Traditional Infrastructures

Edge Computing Growth Continues

Edge Computing Slows, but Planned Usage Remains

Large Businesses Lead on Edge Deployments

Data Processing, Optimized Infrastructure, Improved Control at the Edge

Third-Party Providers Offer Critical Expertise, Support

Managed Service Provider Usage, Plans Decrease

Partners Assist with Areas of Greatest Challenge

New Tech Integration, Faster Time to Functionality are Leading Benefits

Appendix

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fv4dle

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.