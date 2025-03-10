Riflescopes Market and Technology Forecast Report 2024: A $70.45+ Billion Industry by 2032 - High-Intensity Operations Drive Demand for Advanced Riflescopes, Thermal Scopes Gain Popularity

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Riflescopes - Market and Technology Forecast to 2032 by Region, End-User, Magnification, and Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Riflescope market is expected to reach an aggregate value of US$70.452 billion throughout the 2024-2032 period, growing with a CAGR of 4.8%.

Telescopic sights today are precision instruments with a plethora of innovative features. At its most basic level, however, a scope serves only one purpose, to assist the shooter to aim accurately at short or longer distances, even with reduced light conditions and engage the target from the first round.

The war in Ukraine and the overall shift towards high-intensity operations highlighted the importance of dismounted troops and the need to equip them with systems that will help them succeed in their mission. Riflescopes and sensors in overall, optimise their capabilities and can make the difference in the battlefield. This is the direction towards which the market will continue to evolve. Riflescopes, reflex sights, thermals, enhanced with laser rangefinder and magnifiers, or even with a fire control unit, turning a rifle into a weapon system.

As the riflescope market covers both the commercial and the defence sector, the opportunities offered are extensive, accommodating a large number of manufacturers, even medium-sized companies, thereby constituting this market one of the most competitive ones. Moreover, the duality of its nature provides an opportunity for either side to expand into adjacent markets. It can be easily understood why a company manufacturing lenses or cameras for photographers or scientific/medical optical devices can either become a supplier of components or even a manufacturer of riflescopes, and vice versa.

Thermal scopes are becoming a trend in the defence and commercial domains. The technological developments in those sensors have made them available at affordable prices, even for the outdoor enthusiasts, contrary to what was happening in the past, when they were available to military and public security organizations. Moreover, regulations pertaining the sale and export of critical technologies have changed, further supporting the growth of the market.

All these characteristics create a highly competitive environment on the one hand, but with extensive opportunities. For stakeholders interested in starting a business in the field, it can be a challenge but not as challenging as in case of a product of high added value.

Overview: Snapshot of the riflescope technology in the military market during 2024-2032, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments and sheds light on the emergence of new technologies.

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the riflescope market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyses changing industry structure trends, and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the various systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into modernisation patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Impact Analysis: Analysis on how certain events will impact the riflescope market. This will give you an indication on which factors are important for the forecast.

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a SWOT analysis.

Leading Riflescope Companies

Aimpoint AB

ATN Corporation

BSA Optics

Burris Optics

Bushnell Corporation

Elcan (Raytheon Technologies)

EOTech

FLIR Systems

Hensoldt

Leupold & Stevens

Meopta s.r.o.

Nightforce Optics

Nikon

Steiner Optik (Beretta Group)

Swarovski Optik

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Trijicon

Vortex Optics

Zeiss

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Trends and Insights

1.2 Main Findings

1.3 Riflescope market summary by Region

1.4 Riflescope market summary by End-User

1.5 Riflescope market summary by Magnification

1.6 Riflescope market summary by Technology

1.7 Key Conclusions

2 Introduction

2.1 Scopes and riflescopes

2.2 Methodology

2.3 Who will benefit from this report?

3 Technologies and Developments

3.1 Understanding the Riflescopes and Reflective Sights

3.1.1 Body

3.1.2 Lenses

3.1.3 Reticles

3.1.4 Reflective sights

3.2 Digital and Smart Riflescopes

3.2.1 Image Stabilisation

3.3 Artificial Intelligence in optics

3.4 Micro-LED Arrays

4 Market Overview

4.1 Riflescope market volume distribution over forecast period by Region

4.2 Market players

4.2.1 The military market

4.2.2 The commercial market

4.3 Critical Raw Materials in Riflescopes

4.4 Product Analysis

4.4.1 Leupold Mark 5HD Riflescope

4.4.2 Trijicon TR23 Accupoint 5-20x50

4.4.3 NightForce 12 - 42x56 mm

4.4.4 Burris Scout Riflescope 2.75x20mm

4.4.5 Leapers UTG Accushot 2-7x44

4.4.6 Leupold VX -Freedom 3-9x40

4.4.7 Diamondback 4-12x40

4.4.8 Primary Arms 1-6x24 mm SFP

4.4.9 Swarovski Z8i 1 - 8 x24

4.4.10 Burris Fastfire 3

4.4.11 Burris Handgun 2-7x32

4.4.12 Athlon Optics Neos 3-9x40 mm

4.4.13 Holosun Paralow HS503GU

4.4.14 NightForce ATACR 5-25X56 mm

4.4.15 NightForce NXS 5.5-22X56

4.4.16 Swarovski Optik Z5 3.5-18x44 BT

4.4.17 Vortex Optics Viper PST 6-24X50 mm FFP

4.4.18 Leupold VX-3i 3.5-10x40 mm

4.4.19 Vortex Viper HS 4-16x50 Long Range

4.4.20 Bushnell Banner Dusk & Dawn 3-9x40 mm

4.4.21 NightForce SHV 5-20X56 mm

4.4.22 Vortex Crossfire II 3-12x56 mm AO Hog Hunter

4.4.23 Burris 4-16x50 mm Eliminator III Laser

4.4.24 Nikon Buckmasters II 3-9x40 mm

4.4.25 Trijicon VCOG 1-6x24 mm

5 Market Dynamics and Forecast Factors

5.1 Market Segmentation

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Trends

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Challenges

6 Country Analysis

6.1 North America

6.1.1 United States

6.1.2 Canada

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Germany

6.2.2 France

6.2.3 United Kingdom

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.4 Middle East

7 Market Forecast to 2032 by Region

7.1 Riflescope Market by Region overview

7.2 Riflescope market Region by End-User overview

7.3 Riflescope market Region by Magnification overview

7.4 Riflescope market Region by Technology overview

8 Market Forecast to 2032 by End-User

8.1 Riflescope Market by End-User overview

8.2 Riflescope market End-User by Region overview

8.2.1 Defence market by Region overview

8.2.2 Commercial market by Region overview

8.3 Riflescope market End-User by Magnification overview

8.4 Riflescope market End-User by Technology overview

9 Market Forecast to 2032 by Magnification

9.1 Riflescope Market by Magnification overview

9.2 Riflescope market Magnification by Region overview

9.2.1 1-8X market by Region overview

9.2.2 8-15X market by Region overview

9.2.3 >15X market by Region overview

9.3 Riflescope market Magnification by End-User overview

9.4 Riflescope market Magnification by Technology overview

10 Market Forecast to 2032 by Technology

10.1 Riflescope Market by Technology overview

10.2 Riflescope market Technology by Region overview

10.2.1 EO/IR market by Region overview

10.2.2 Thermal Imaging market by Region overview

10.2.3 Laser market by Region overview

10.3 Riflescope market Technology by End-User overview

10.4 Riflescope market Technology by Magnification overview

11 Leading Companies in the Riflescope Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Riflescope Products & Services

11.3 Recent Developments and Contracts

11.4 SWOT Analysis

