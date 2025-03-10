Electric Dryers Market Report 2025-2033: Rising Demand Among Micro-Apartment Dwellers in India and China

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Dryers Market by Product Type (Vented Dryer, Ventless/Condenser Dryer), Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Company-Owned Stores, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Online, and Others), End-User (Commercial, Residential), and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric dryers market size reached USD 14 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 20.2 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during 2025-2033.







As air drying of clothes is a time-consuming process and is highly dependent on favorable climatic conditions, consumers residing in colder climates, such as North America and Europe, prefer fast-functioning electric dryers. Apart from this, consumers living in micro-apartments, particularly in populated regions like India and China, are also favoring these dryers due to negligible space available in their home for air drying clothes.



Electric dryers are commonly equipped with features such as delicate cycle, steam refresh, sanitize cycle and moisture sensors. Due to technological advancements, manufacturers are now introducing efficient electric dryers with clothes-specific options that require different degrees of care while drying. For instance, consumers can now monitor and control their dryers using smartphones.



Due to rising global population, growing urbanization, declining exhaustible resources and increasing electricity rates, various governments as well as non-governmental organizations are promoting the adoption of energy-efficient appliances. This has enabled consumers to invest in ENERGY STAR certified electric dryers, thereby reducing their overall electricity consumption.



Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global electric dryers market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on product type, distribution channel and end-user.



Breakup by Product Type

Vented Dryer

Ventless/Condenser Dryer

Vented dryer currently accounts for the highest share.



Breakup by Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Company-Owned Stores

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Online

Others

Breakup by End-User

Commercial

Residential

Regional Insights

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Region-wise, North America is the biggest market for electric dryers, accounting for the majority of the global share.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being:

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Whirlpool Corporation

Electrolux AB

LG Electronics

Arcelik

Gorenje

Haier Group Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Smeg Group S.p.A.

GE

Asko

Crosslee

Hoovers

Kenmore Appliances

Midea

Miele

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sears Holdings (Kenmore)

Key Questions Answered in This Report



1. What was the size of the global electric dryers market in 2024?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global electric dryers market during 2025-2033?

3. What are the key factors driving the global electric dryers market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global electric dryers market?

5. What is the breakup of the global electric dryers market based on the product type?

6. What is the breakup of the global electric dryers market based on the distribution channel?

7. What are the key regions in the global electric dryers market?

8. Who are the key players/companies in the global electric dryers market?



