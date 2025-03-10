Steel Fiber Industry Growth Assessment 2025-2030: Asia-Pacific Dominated the Global Market, Accounting for a Revenue Share of 33.6% in 2024

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Steel Fiber Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global steel fiber market size is expected to reach USD 3.19 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 to 2030. The rise in industrial flooring applications is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

The hooked steel fibers dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 65.1% in 2024. This growth is attributed to their exceptional ability to provide superior anchorage within concrete matrices, offering excellent crack control and enhanced tensile strength.

The slabs & flooring dominated the global steel fiber industry with the largest revenue share of 46.4% in 2024, primarily driven by increasing demand for non-structural and architectural building components, with concrete reinforcement playing a pivotal role.

The Asia Pacific steel fiber market dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 33.6% in 2024. This growth is attributed to rapid urbanization, extensive infrastructure development, and significant construction projects.

The North America steel fiber market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to technological advancements, significant infrastructure reconstruction activities, and growing demand in mining and construction industries

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook



Chapter 3. Steel Fibers Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Global Steel Fibers Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Average Price Trend Analysis

3.4. Supply-Demand Gap Analysis, 2024

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.5.1. Policies and Incentive Plans

3.5.2. Standards and Compliances

3.5.3. Regulatory Impact Analysis

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.3. Industry Challenges

3.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Steel Fibers Market: Product Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. Steel Fibers Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.1.1. Hooked

4.1.2. Straight

4.1.3. Deformed

4.1.4. Others

Chapter 5. Steel Fibers Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. Steel Fibers Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.1.1. Slabs & Flooring

5.1.2. Precast

5.1.3. Pavements & Tunneling

5.1.4. Others

Chapter 6. Steel Fibers Market Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

6.1. Regional Snapshot

6.2. Steel Fibers Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.3. North America

6.4. Europe

6.5. Asia Pacific

6.6. Latin America

6.7. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Vendor Landscape

7.2.1. Company Categorization

7.2.2. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

7.2.3. List of Potential Customers/End Users

7.3. Competitive Dynamics

7.3.1. Competitive Benchmarking

7.3.2. Strategy Mapping

7.3.3. Heat Map Analysis

7.4. Company Profiles/Listing

7.4.1. ArcelorMittal

7.4.2. Bekaert

7.4.3. Fibrometals

7.4.4. Green Steel Group

7.4.5. Kerakoll S.p.A.

7.4.6. KOSTEEL CO. LTD.

7.4.7. Nippon Seisen Co. Ltd.

7.4.8. Severstal

7.4.9. SIKA AG

7.4.10. SPAJIC DOO

7.4.11. Zhejiang Boen Metal Products Co. Ltd

