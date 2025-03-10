Trypsin-EDTA Solution for Cell Dissociation Market Research 2025: The Industry, Valued at $1.89 Billon in 2024, is Forecast to Reach $2.74 Billion by 2030

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trypsin-EDTA Solution for Cell Dissociation Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Trypsin-EDTA Solution for Cell Dissociation Market was valued at USD 1.89 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 2.74 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.33%. The market is experiencing substantial growth driven by the increasing demand for cell culture techniques in research and biopharmaceutical applications.

The rising adoption of regenerative medicine, tissue engineering, and stem cell research has fueled the demand for high-quality dissociation solutions. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are investing in advanced cell culture methods to enhance drug discovery, toxicity testing, and vaccine production, further supporting market growth. Academic research institutions and contract research organizations (CROs) are also contributing by exploring new applications of cell culture technologies in precision medicine and disease modeling.







Increasing investments in biopharmaceutical research and development are further driving the demand for reliable and efficient cell dissociation solutions. As companies focus on biologics, monoclonal antibodies, and gene therapy, the demand for high-quality cell culture reagents has surged. The expansion of cell-based assays for drug screening and toxicity evaluation is also propelling market growth.



Technological advancements in enzyme formulations have led to more efficient and less cytotoxic dissociation solutions, improving cell viability and reproducibility. The emergence of serum-free and animal-origin-free formulations is gaining momentum due to regulatory concerns and ethical considerations surrounding animal-derived products.

However, stringent quality control standards and regulatory approvals for cell culture reagents present challenges for manufacturers. Variability in enzyme activity and potential cellular damage during dissociation are also concerns requiring continuous innovation and standardization.

Market Dynamics

Key Market Driver Expanding Scope of Cell-Based Research

Key Market Challenge Regulatory and Quality Control Challenges

Key Market Trend Increasing Demand for Cell-Based Research



Key Players Profiled in the Trypsin-EDTA Solution for Cell Dissociation Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Gibco)

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Biosera Europe

Fujifilm (Irvine Scientific)

Chargen Life Sciences L.L.P.

ScienCell Research Laboratories, Inc.

STEMCELL Technologies Canada Inc.

PromoCell GmbH

Report Scope

By Type 0.25% Solution 0.05% Solution

By Application Insulin Manufacturing Vaccine Manufacturing Cell Culture Other

By Region North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Europe (France, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE)



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/48q50s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment