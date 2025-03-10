Assessment of the $140 Billion Ballast Water Treatment Market, 2025-2034 - Tech Advancements and Regulatory Scrutiny Drive Innovation in Treatment Solutions

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ballast Water Treatment Market Report 2025"has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the ballast water treatment market share in 2024 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The ballast water treatment market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $104.97 billion in 2024 to $140.42 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to invasive species management, biodiversity conservation, public awareness, industry standardization, insurance and liability concerns.







The ballast water treatment market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $426.04 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing global shipping fleet, market competitiveness, government incentives, public pressure and activism, focus on green shipping. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in treatment technologies, retrofit installations and newbuilds, increased scrutiny on system performance, research and development for next-generation systems, increased awareness of invasive species impact, focus on cost-effective solutions, monitoring and reporting technologies.



The surge in attention towards preserving marine ecosystems from pollutants is a driving force behind the expansion of the ballast water treatment market. Combatting marine pollution is a global imperative, highlighted by the United Nations Environment Programme's June 2022 report, indicating a rapid increase in marine litter and plastic debris. Without substantial intervention, plastic emissions into aquatic environments are projected to nearly quadruple by 2040. Events like the United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Portugal, have amplified calls for a renewed international commitment to combat pollution, including addressing challenges in marine environments. Thus, the growing focus on preserving marine ecosystems from pollutants is expected to drive the growth of the ballast water treatment market.



The growth of the shipping industry is expected to drive the expansion of the ballast water treatment market in the coming years. For example, in April 2024, a State of the Cruise Industry report by the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), a US-based cruise trade association, revealed that an estimated 31.7 million cruise ships carried passengers in 2023, representing a 7% increase over the previous four years. Consequently, the rise in shipping activity is fueling the growth of the ballast water treatment market.



Technological advancements are emerging as a key trend in the ballast water treatment market. Leading companies are focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as ballast water management systems. For example, in October 2023, BIO-UV Group, a UK-based manufacturer of water purification and disinfection systems, introduced the BIO-SEA L01-0030 Mini, the smallest UV-based ballast water treatment system (BWTS) available. It is designed for use on workboats, yachts, research vessels, and offshore support vessels. This fully automated system combines filtration with UV treatment, catering to ballast water flow rates ranging from 13 m3/h to 30 m3/h (cubic meters per hour). With a compact skid footprint of just 1 m2 (square meter), the BIO-SEA L01-0030 Mini provides an efficient solution to meet the rising demand for ballast water treatment systems.



Key players in the ballast water treatment market are developing new technological products, such as the Manta filter, to boost profitability. Manta is engineered to quickly and economically clean polluted water, with the ability to convert pollutants like algae into renewable carbon-neutral biofuel. For instance, in July 2023, Wartsila Oyj Abp, a Finland-based manufacturer of power sources and other equipment, introduced the Manta filter. This filter features an innovative OneMotion scanner that cleans the screen in a single rotation, paired with a 25-micron smartweave screen, enhancing ballast water filtration. Its non-pleated design prevents silt from becoming trapped, ensuring there is no cake build-up across the screen.



In April 2024, Optimarin AS, a Norwegian manufacturer of ballast water treatment systems, acquired the Hyde Marine brand from Italy's De Nora for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aims to strengthen Optimarin's ballast water management capabilities, allowing the company to offer more advanced treatment solutions and improve compliance with environmental regulations, positioning itself for long-term growth in the competitive maritime industry. Hyde Marine, Inc. is an Italy-based manufacturer of ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) designed to prevent the spread of non-native aquatic species.

