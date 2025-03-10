4-Aminobenzoic Acid Market is Expected to Reach USD 376.2 Million by 2035, Growing at 4.1% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global 4-Aminobenzoic Acid Market is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 251.7 million in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.

The growing demand for pharmaceutical and cosmetic products considerably drives the market for the 4-Aminobenzoic Acid (PABA). In the pharmaceutical sectors, PABA plays a major role in synthesizing various drugs most importantly used in producing local anaesthetics and folic acid, important in many medical applications. As the requirement of healthcare changes, there is an increased demand for innovative and efficient pharmaceutical solutions, thus boosting the utilization of PABA in drug formulations.

In the cosmetics industries, heightened awareness towards skincare and development importance attached to sun protection would comprise a potential thrust segment for PABA. This component is primarily consumed in sunscreens owing to its ability to absorb UV light. The growing concern of consumers towards harmful UV rays has spurred an interest in developing sunscreens and skincare products containing PABA. And the monetary value and lifestyle changes among the world population would also increase the use of pharmaceuticals and cosmetic products.

With more people queuing towards health and personal care, it is anticipated that the market for PABA will go up. Growing regions include Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, wherein demand will be growing robustly from both pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global 4-Aminobenzoic acid market is projected to grow at 4.1% CAGR and reach USD 376.2 million by 2035

CAGR and reach by 2035 The market created an absolute opportunity of USD 124.5 million between 2025 to 2035

between 2025 to 2035 East Asia is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 26.7 % in 2035

in 2035 Chemical Synthesis production under Industry are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% creating an absolute opportunity of USD 95.1million between 2025 and 2035

creating an absolute opportunity of between 2025 and 2035 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute opportunity of 75.2 million collectively



“Emerging demand in pharmaceutical, Adoption in Personal Care and Emerging Demand in various sectors such as textile and Agriculture will drive the market”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the 4-Aminobenzoic Acid Market:

AdooQ BioScience; Biosynth; Cambrex Corporation; Capot Chemical Co.,Ltd; Carl Roth GmbH + Co. KG; Central Drug House; LGC Standards; LobaChemie Pct.Ltd.; MedChemExpress; MilliporeSigma; Nice Chemicals; okyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd; phygenera; Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp.; VWR International, LLC.

Market Development:

Global 4-Aminobenzoic acid market key players are focusing on expansion activities, technological advancement, product innovations, strategic partnerships and collaborations, and regulatory compliances to acquire significant share in the industry.

For example, on June 2022, Spectrum Chemical and ANGUS Chemical Company have created a partnership with each other whose focus has been on increasing their respective product range offerings. Looking for further growth and development in the field of biopharmaceutical chemicals through research and production in the United States and Canada.

4-Aminobenzoic Acid Industry News:

In December 2024, Cambrex, a worldwide contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), entered into an agreement with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) to provide expedited access to clinical development resources for Lilly's biotechnology partners. This collaboration is expected to foster technological progress within the industry.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global 4-Aminobenzoic acid market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Application (Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Food Industry), Form (Powder, Liquid), Production Method (Chemical Synthesis, Biotechnological Methods) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

