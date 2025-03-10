Synaptics Extends Edge AI Portfolio with High-Performance Adaptive MCUs for Multimodal Context-Aware Computing

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA ) has extended its award-winning Synaptics AstraTM AI-Native platform with the SR-Series high-performance adaptive microcontroller units (MCUs) for scalable context-aware Edge AI. The series features three tiers of operation: performance (100 GOPS), efficiency, and ultra-low-power (ULP) always-on (AON) to deliver intelligence at every power level. Based on an Arm® Cortex®-M55 core and the Arm Ethos™-U55 neural processing unit (NPU), the SR-Series is supported by the AstraTM Machina Micro development kit and open-source SDK. It is optimized for multimodal consumer, enterprise, and industrial Internet of Things (IoT) workloads with accelerators and adaptive vision, audio, and voice algorithms. The small-form-factor MCUs have a rich set of peripherals—including multiple camera interfaces—to help minimize system cost, power, and footprint while enabling integration into a wide range of devices, such as battery-operated security cameras, sensors, appliances, point-of-sale, digital signage, and scanners.

Announced at EW2024 with the SL-Series MPUs, the Synaptics Astra AI-Native compute platform for the IoT combines scalable, low-power compute silicon for the device Edge with open-source, easy-to-use software and tools and VerosTM wireless connectivity. The platform was built upon Synaptics’ foundation in neural networks, field-hardened AI hardware and compiler design expertise for the IoT, and refined, in-house support of a broad base of modalities.

“We believe we are at an inflection point in Edge AI where embedded developers have a unique opportunity to redefine human-machine interaction through multimodal processing and contextual awareness,” said Vikram Gupta, Senior Vice President and General Manager of IoT Processors, Chief Product Officer at Synaptics. “Unlocking this potential requires a new class of embedded compute silicon. As part of our Astra family, the SR-Series extends our Edge AI processing roadmap with intelligence optimized for various power levels. It allows the development of cognitive IoT devices that seamlessly adapt to their surroundings, from ultra-low-power always-on sensing to high-performance edge inference.”

"Enabling ultra-low-power AI processing at the edge will revolutionize emerging applications across various markets, including retail and smart home, where we are seeing greater performance demands," said Paul Williamson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, IoT Line of Business at Arm. “With the new SR-Series, built on the Arm compute platform, Synaptics is delivering the real-time intelligence and innovation needed to scale edge AI deployments.”

“Meeting the needs of future intelligent edge devices requires solutions capable of multimodal processing to achieve situational awareness,” said Jim McGregor, Principal Analyst at TIRIAS Research. “Synaptics' SR-Series of AI MCUs offers a scalable solution that maximizes IoT device awareness while simplifying integration and optimizing power and performance.”

Technical highlights

The SR-Series comprises three MCUs, the SR110, SR105, and SR102, each with its respective features and benefits that cater to a range of multimodal application requirements. All three MCUs use a Cortex-M55 core with Arm Helium™ technology running up to 400 MHz. The SR110 also has a Cortex-M4 core and Arm Ethos-U55 NPU and is sampling now; the SR105 has an Ethos-U55 NPU; and the SR102 is a single Cortex-M55 device. Other SR-Series features include:

Up to 4 MB of system memory, including ULP AON memory

Streaming vision and audio processing

MIPI-CSI camera input and passthrough

Low-power image signal processing

Secure OTP, TRNG, AES-256, RSA-4096, SHA-512



The Machina Micro kit maintains Astra’s signature “out-of-the-box” AI development experience for beginners and experts alike.

