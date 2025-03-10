Synaptics Launches Ultra-Low-Power Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/802.15.4 Triple Combo SoC Family for Embedded Edge AI IoT

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA ) has extended its award-winning Veros™ Triple Combo connectivity portfolio with the SYN461x family of ultra-low-power (ULP) Wi-Fi® 2.4/5/6 GHz, Bluetooth® 6.0 and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and IEEE 802.15.4 (Zigbee®/Thread®) systems on chip (SoCs). Designed for the embedded Edge AI Internet of Things (IoT), the SYN461x is optimized for power, system integration, size, and rapid time to market while delivering Veros’ characteristic outstanding rate-over-range performance and seamless interoperability. The versatile Matter-compliant SoCs offer advanced Bluetooth features, such as Channel Sounding and LE Audio—including Auracast™. The SYN461x specifically targets consumer and industrial applications and is tailored for devices such as wearables, smart watches, audio speakers and headsets, home appliances, security cameras, asset trackers, and factory automation.

At EW2025? Join us in Booth #4A-259 to learn about our advances in wireless connectivity, Edge AI, and automotive display technologies. Email press@synaptics.com for an appointment.

Launched in 2024, Veros Seamless Intelligent Connectivity encapsulates decades of field-hardened technology and IoT connectivity expertise. It encompasses Synaptics’ entire wireless portfolio of proven solutions characterized by performance, interoperability, coexistence, power efficiency, and bill of materials integration. Veros features built-in support for Synaptics Astra™, the AI-Native compute platform for the IoT.

“The SYN461x family is a breakthrough addition to our Veros portfolio,” said Vineet Ganju, VP of Wireless Product Marketing at Synaptics. “The SoCs are our first in a series designed from the ground up for ULP embedded Edge AI IoT applications. We believe their low-power architecture, software support, and low-density packaging extend our broad-market reach and position us to share in a ~$3.2 billion1 market opportunity.

“The degree of versatility required to meet the unique connectivity needs of the diaspora of diverse low-power IoT applications demands a high degree of domain expertise,” said Phil Solis, Research Director at IDC. “Ultra-low-power and highly flexible solutions such as the SYN461x make a solid case for discrete, targeted, wireless SoCs in markets where more options are needed.”

Technical highlights

The SYN461x family extends Synaptics’ Triple Combo series into ULP, highly optimized IoT applications where it delivers reliable connectivity of up to 50 Mbps while extending battery life and maximizing range. Features include:

Up to tri-band 1×1 Wi-Fi support across 2.4, 5, and 6 GHz with power-optimized architecture

Low-power Bluetooth/BLE—with Channel Sounding for precise distance measurement

IEEE 802.15.4 (Thread/Zigbee) with Matter support for seamless interoperability across popular low-power networks

Integrated Tx/Rx switch, LNAs, and PAs that reduce area BOM and system cost while simplifying design by only requiring a direct antenna connection

Low-pin-count WLBGA package option for low-cost, plated-through-hole (PTH) PCBs (25% reduction in typical board cost)

An integrated processor that offloads the host application processor to help minimize system power consumption

Secure Boot to help ensure system integrity



Availability

The SYN461x family is available now. For more information:

About Synaptics Incorporated

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA ) is driving innovation in AI at the Edge, bringing AI closer to end users and transforming how we engage with intelligent connected devices, whether at home, at work, or on the move. As a go-to partner for forward-thinking product innovators, Synaptics powers the future with its cutting-edge Synaptics Astra™ AI-Native embedded compute, Veros™ wireless connectivity, and multimodal sensing solutions. We’re making the digital experience smarter, faster, more intuitive, secure, and seamless. From touch, display, and biometrics to AI-driven wireless connectivity, video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing, Synaptics is the force behind the next generation of technology enhancing how we live, work, and play. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook , or visit www.synaptics.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements related to the company’s current expectations and projections related to the anticipated performance and benefits of the Veros™ Triple Combo connectivity portfolio products and technology, including the SYN461x. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include the company’s ability to successfully offer these product solutions to new markets, including the Wi-Fi and BT connectivity broad market; the company’s expectations regarding technology and strategic investments and the anticipated timing or benefits thereof; and other risks as identified in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’ Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Business” sections of the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; and other risks as identified from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission reports. For any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the company claims ​the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and the company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except as required by law.

Synaptics and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contact

Patrick Mannion

Synaptics

+1-631-678-1015

patrick.mannion@synaptics.com

1 Combined Omdia and Synaptics estimates (refer to “Synaptics Investor Day Presentation - September 7, 2023 - Slide 22” on the Synaptics' Investor Relations website)