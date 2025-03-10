Cell Counting: Analysis of Growth Opportunities for the $16+ Billion Market, 2025-2029

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Counting Market by Product (Instruments (Spectrophotometer, Flow Cytometer, Hematology Analyzers, Cell Counters), Consumables (Media, Reagents, Assays, Microplate)), Application, End User (Pharma & Biotech) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cell counting market is projected to surpass USD 16.14 billion in 2029 from USD 11.12 billion in 2024, with a significant CAGR of 7.7%. The market is growing at a significant CAGR owing to the adoption of fluorescence-based methods, offering enhanced sensitivity and specificity. Furthermore, the expanding focus on drug discovery, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine has amplified the demand for precise cell counting technologies across academic, clinical, and industrial settings.







Consumables dominated the products segment



Based on product the market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is further divided into media, sera & reagents, assay kits, microplates, accessories, and others. Instruments are further segmented into spectrophotometers, flow cytometers, hematology analyzers, cell counters, microscopes, and others. The launch of technologically advanced instruments is projecting the growth of the instruments segment. For instance, in September 2024, Logos Biosystems launched LUNA-III automated cell counter for bright field cell counting.



Medical applications segment anticipated to grow at a great pace



The application segment is divided into research applications, medical applications, and bioproduction and quality control. Research applications is further divided into cancer research, immunology research, neurology research, stem cell research and other research applications. Medical applications is further segmented into hematology & complete blood count (CBC), non-invasive prenatal diagnostics, in vitro fertilization, circulating tumor cell detection, and other medical applications. Research applications segment dominated the market. Medical applications segment growing at a significant CAGR owing the increasing use of cell counting technologies in clinical diagnostics, personalized medicine, and treatment monitoring.



Academic & Research Institutes dominated the end-users segment



Based on the end users, the market is segmented into academic & research institutes, hospitals & diagnostics laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and CROs & CDMOS. Academic & research institutes dominated the segment in 2023. Research institutions drive demand for reliable and accurate cell counting technologies to support a wide range of research applications. Extensive use of cell counting in laboratory settings, coupled with significant funding from both government and private sectors, further strengthens segments leadership in this market segment.



North America: the largest share of the cell counting market



The market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America dominated the cell counting market in 2023 and is estimated to continue dominance during the forecast period. US leads the North American market, driven by the significant investment in biotechnology, and the presence of leading academic and research institutions. The country's focus on innovative medical research, personalized healthcare, and precision medicine further bolsters its leadership in the market. European cell counting market is experiencing steady growth, supported by increasing research and development activities, especially in countries like Germany, the UK, and France.

Research Coverage



This research report categorizes the cell counting market report is segmented based on products (consumables {media, sera & reagents, assay kits, microplates, accessories, and others} instruments (spectrophotometers {single-mode readers and multi-mode readers}, flow cytometers, hematology analyzers {fully automated and semi-automated}, cell counters {by mode [automated and manual] and technique [Fluorescence-Based Cell Counters, Image-Based Cell Counters, Brightfield Cell Counters, and Other Cell Counters, microscopes, and others].



Applications (research applications {cancer research, immunology research, neurology research, stem cell research and other research applications}, medical applications {hematology & complete blood count (CBC), non-invasive prenatal diagnostics, in vitro fertilization, circulating tumor cell detection, and other medical applications}, and bioproduction and quality control}), end users (academic & research institutes, hospitals & diagnostics laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs & CDMOs).The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the cell counting market.

A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products, key strategies, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements. New launches, collaborations and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the cell counting market. Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton, Dickinson & Company, Merck KGAA, and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., are some of the major players operating in the cell counting market.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 512 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $16.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Technological Advancements Expanding Applications in Research and Diagnostics Rise in Personalized Medicine

Restraints High Cost of Advanced Systems

Opportunities Advancements in Stem Cell Research Rising Demand for Point-Of-Care Diagnostics

Challenges Regulatory and Compliance Challenges



Other insights covered include:

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

Pricing Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Investment & Funding Scenario

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Key Conferences & Events, 2025-2026

Regulatory Landscape

Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

Impact of AI/Generative AI on Cell Counting Market

Companies Profiled in the Report

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

BD

Abbott Laboratories

Merck KGaA

Revvity

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Tecan Trading AG

Boule

Horiba

Siemens Healthineers AG

Evident

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Sysmex Corporation

Cytek Biosciences

TIP Biosystems

Aligned Genetics

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC

Miltenyi Biotec

Lonza

Bioline Technologies

Nikon Corporation

Axon Biosytems, Inc.

Creative Bioarray

