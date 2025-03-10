Biogas Plant Market Report 2025: Revenues to Grow from $4.64 Billion in 2025 to $7.05 Billion by 2029

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biogas Plant Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. Europe was the largest region in the biogas plant market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The biogas plant market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $4.2 billion in 2024 to $4.64 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to regulatory milestone, urban waste management initiatives, early market development, pioneering biogas applications, community and rural initiatives, public awareness and education.







The biogas plant market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.05 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to bio-CNG and biofuel growth, urban infrastructure development, circular economy strategies, waste management focus, integration with agriculture. Major trends in the forecast period include renewable energy demand, government incentives and policies, climate change mitigation goals, rural development initiatives, technological advancements.



The biogas plant market is experiencing significant growth propelled by the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources globally. As per data from the International Energy Agency, the global renewable energy share is projected to reach 33% by 2025, underscoring the escalating reliance on renewable sources and driving the growth of the biogas plant market.



The biogas plant market is witnessing growth driven by the imperative need to address the escalating levels of CO2 emissions. Strategic partnerships are emerging as a prominent trend in the biogas plant market, with major companies actively seeking collaborations to fortify their market positions. Major players in the biogas plant market are strategically investing in facilities dedicated to biogas plant manufacturing.

1) by Biogas Plant Type: Small-Scale Digesters; Medium-To-Large-Scale Digesters

2) by Digester Type: Dry Anaerobic Digestion; Wet Anaerobic Digestion

3) by Feedstock: Energy Crops; Agriculture Residue; Bio-Municipal Waste; Other Feedstocks

4) by Application: Power Generation; Heat Generation; Transportation



1) by Small-Scale Digesters: Household Digesters; Community Digesters; Portable Digesters

2) by Medium-To-Large-Scale Digesters: Agricultural Digesters; Industrial Digesters; Municipal Waste Digesters



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11% Regions Covered Global

