Grinding Grade Black Silicon Carbide Market is Expected to Reach USD 1,805 Million by 2035, Growing at 4.3% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Grinding Grade Black Silicon Carbide Market was valued at USD 1,138 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.

The grinding grade black silicon carbide market is at great momentum, considering increasing demand in multiple industries. The high performance and efficiency required in precision-driven industries such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics have necessitated the use of advanced abrasives like black silicon carbide products. Its excellent hardness and thermal conductivity make black silicon carbide suitable for grinding, cutting, and polishing operations, which allows companies to obtain exceptional surface finishes and longer tool life. It also offers the flexibility to use it in coated abrasives, bonded abrasives, or even loose abrasive grains, contributing to additional market appeal.

Besides performance benefits, the market is shifting to sustainable manufacturing practices. With more emphasis on cost-effective, environmental-friendly solutions, grinding grade black silicon carbide is expected to increase in demand. Manufacturers are focusing more on product innovation that reduces environmental harm while maintaining high quality standards.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The grinding grade black silicon carbide market is projected to grow at 4.3% CAGR and reach USD 1,805 million by 2035

CAGR and reach by 2035 The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 620 million between 2025 to 2035

between 2025 to 2035 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 35.6% in 2035

in 2035 North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 207.8 million collectively.

“Advancements in neutron-based technologies, increasing applications in healthcare for cancer treatment, and growing demand in industrial sectors for non-destructive testing will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Grinding Grade Black Silicon Carbide Market:

CUMI (Carborundum Universal Limited); Entegris, Inc.; ESK-SIC GmbH (part of ESK Ceramics); Fujimi Corporation; Grindwell Norton Ltd.; Imerys Fused Minerals; Navarro SiC; Pacific Rundum Co., Ltd.; Sicheng Abrasives; Washington Mills; Other key players.

Market Development:

Recent trends in Grinding Grade Black Silicon Carbide tend to be based on innovation and sustainability. Certain companies have set specific quality improvement goals for product quality and expanded ranges of applications; the high demand sectors include automobiles and aerospace industries. Manufacturers plan to improve operation efficiency and lower environmental impact with investments in cutting-edge manufacturing technology and sustainable practices. This proactive approach allows them to hold a competitive ground in the marketplace and also aligns itself with global standards of responsible productions.

For example, on January 2025, leader in black silicon carbide market, Imerys has finalized the acquisition of Chemviron's European diatomite and perlite business, which yields revenues of around USD 52 million in 2024 and operates with around 130 employees. The acquisition expands Imerys' footprint in France and Italy, thereby increasing its portfolio of filtration and life sciences.

Grinding Grade Black Silicon Carbide Industry News:

In March 2024, Wolfspeed declared the completion of construction at its John Palmour Manufacturing Center for Silicon Carbide, representing a total investment of USD 5 billion. Spanning 445 acres, this facility is anticipated to significantly enhance the company's production capacity for 200mm (8-inch) silicon carbide wafers, a crucial component for the next generation of semiconductors.



More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the the grinding grade black silicon carbide market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Quality (Standard Grade, High-Purity Grade, Refractory Grade), Form (Medical Applications, Industrial Applications, Research Applications, Homeland Security), Application (Grinding Wheels, Cutting Tools, Lapping and Polishing, Abrasive Blasting), Across Major Regions of the World (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

