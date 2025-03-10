Molecular Biology for the Non-molecular Biologist Training Course: Excel in Pharmaceuticals Research, Development and Manufacturing (LIVE ONLINE EVENT: March 25-26, 2025 & ON-DEMAND)

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Biology for the Non-molecular Biologist Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Elevate your expertise in molecular biology to excel in pharmaceuticals research, development and manufacturing.

Molecular biology is not just a theoretical pursuit; it's a practical tool essential for understanding and manipulating the DNA, RNA and protein interactions that underpin drug discovery, development, and personalised medicine. This field's applications extend beyond the basic research, impacting biotechnology, microbiology and the pharmaceutical industry.

As the demand for advanced molecular techniques grows, professionals must stay current with the latest breakthrough and regulatory requirements. This course will provider you with the knowledge and skills to excel in your role, whether you're involved in research, development, quality assurance, regulatory affairs, or manufacturing.

This course offers a comprehensive introduction to these concepts, equipping you with the necessary skills and insights to excel in your role and stay ahead in this dynamic field.

Key topics covered in this course:

The central dogma of molecular biology

DNA replication

Gene expression

Molecular genetics

Practical skills

Molecular biology in medicine and biotechnology

Pharmaceutical Applications

Benefits of attending

Gain a deep understanding of molecular biology concepts and techniques, essential for pharmaceutical applications

Learn about the latest breakthroughs in molecular biology, including CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing, single-cell sequencing and mRNA vaccines and understand their implications for drug discovery and development

Understand the regulatory landscape and compliance requirements for molecular biology applications in the pharmaceutical industry

Explore practical skills in molecular biology

practical skills in molecular biology Engage in discussions and critical analyses of recent research articles and case studies to apply their knowledge practically.

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

Regulatory affairs professionals

Quality assurance specialists

Chemistry, manufacturing and control specialists

Clinical trial managers

Pharmaceutical engineers

Pharmaceutical manufacturers

Process engineers and developers

Production managers

Research & development personnel

Clinical research coordinators

Bioinformatic analysts

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Principles of molecular biology I

Central Dogma and the secret of life

The basics of molecular biology, molecular cloning, library construction & PCR

Comprehensive understanding of modern molecular biology

Regulatory considerations for molecular biology techniques, focusing on compliance with international standards (e.g. FDA, EMA)

Discuss the regulatory pathways for approval of new molecular biology-based diagnostic tools and therapies

Principles of molecular biology II

Core topics such as Omics, gene expression and gene regulation in prokaryotes and eukaryotes

From Gene to protein to patients

Practical skills in molecular biology

Basic techniques such as gel electrophoreses isolation of DNA and many other

Molecular cloning

PCR

Immunoblotting

Protein purification

Protein and DNA characterisation

Principles of Good Laboratory Practice and Good Manufacturing Practice and their importance in molecular biology research and pharmaceutical production.

Molecular biology, disease diagnosis, personalised medicine and genetic screening

Molecular biology and forensics

Police work

Paternity testing

Day 2

Recent breakthroughs in molecular biology

CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing and its applications in pharmaceutical research

Single-cell sequencing and their role in drug discovery and development

mRNA vaccine

mRNA vaccine in cancer

Regulatory landscape for CRISPR-Cas9, Single-cell sequencing, and mRNA vaccines.

Recent FDA and EMA guidelines on these technologies

Molecular biology in medicine

Genetic disorders

Discovery of new drug targets

Development of personalised medicine

Targeted therapies for different diseases with a focus on cancer

Regulatory approval process for new drug targets and therapies

Information on clinical trials and the regulatory requirements for personalised medicine

Molecular biology and biotechnology

Genetically modified organisms (GMOs)

Development of biopharmaceuticals

Directed evolution for enzyme production

Industrial enzymes

Regulatory requirements for GMOs, biopharmaceuticals, and industrial enzymes

Application of molecular biology discussion

Discussion and critical analysis of the four most recent research articles on the application of Molecular biology, highlighting how regulatory science impacts the development and approval of new molecular biology products

Speakers:



Dr. Sayed Goda

University of Derby



Sayed K Goda, a biochemistry and drug discovery professor, has a robust academic background. He earned a BSc in Chemistry and an MSc in organic chemistry from Cairo University, Egypt. He then pursued a PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Southampton, UK. Recognising the pivotal role of technology management in his field, he obtained an MBA in technology management from the Open University, UK, in 2000. His diverse educational background equips him with a unique perspective and a broad range of skills, making him a valuable asset in the field of biochemistry and drug discovery.



After completing his PhD, Sayed embarked on a leadership journey at the Porton Down establishment in Salisbury, UK, where he served for fourteen years as a senior scientist and a team leader. During that time, he led commercial and medically sensitive research. He employed protein engineering to produce novel commercially and medically important proteins.



In 2002, Sayed's academic prowess and leadership skills led him to a professor position at Cairo University, Egypt. His tenure was marked by transformative contributions, notably the establishment of a new BSc Biotechnology program. He also supervised many successful MSc and PhD degrees.



In 2006, Dr. Goda accepted a professor position at Qatar University, Qatar, where he taught many major courses in biochemistry and biotechnology and successfully obtained many research grants.



In 2012, Sayed's expertise and reputation led him to a senior scientist and Professor position at the Antidoping laboratory in Qatar. He led research in various fields and established a protein engineering laboratory here. His exceptional ability to secure research funds, totalling over two million, for cancer-targeting drug discovery projects. His collaboration with Groningen University, Netherlands, resulted in the successful completion of four Ph. Ds and numerous publications, further solidifying his status as a prolific researcher.



Sayed has years of commercial and medical research experience in a conventional research institute in the UK. He is also a regular reviewer for many high-impact journals, and he is currently a guest editor for Cancers.



