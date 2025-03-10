Asia/Pacific POS Terminal Market Study 2025: Country Specific Retail Overview, POS Shipment History, POS Installed Base History

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia/Pacific POS Terminal Study - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the 2025 Asia/Pacific POS Terminal study we explore the market climate for POS terminals throughout the region Asia/Pacific region. Along with the general retail environment for each country/region, we discuss the country-by-country shipments, installed base, and forecasts for the following retail market segments:

Food/Grocery

Drug Stores/Pharmacies

Hypermarkets

Mass Merchants

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Hospitality

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION

1. TRENDS/BARRIERS

2. ASIA/PACIFIC MARKET OVERVIEW

2.1 POS Shipment History

2.2 POS Installed Base History

3. JAPAN

3.1 Retail Overview

3.2 POS Shipment History

3.3 POS Installed Base History

4. CHINA

4.1 Retail Overview

4.2 POS Shipment History

4.3 POS Installed Base History

5. INDIA

5.1 Retail Overview

5.2 POS Shipment History

5.3 POS Installed Base History

6. AUSTRALIA / NEW ZEALAND

6.1 Retail Overview

6.2 POS Shipment History

6.3 POS Installed Base History

7. SOUTH KOREA

7.1 Retail Overview

7.2 POS Shipment History

7.3 POS Installed Base History

8. VIETNAM

8.1 Retail Overview

8.2 POS Shipment History

8.3 POS Installed Base History

9. TAIWAN

9.1 Retail Overview

9.2 POS Shipment History

9.3 POS Installed Base History

10. HONG KONG

10.1 Retail Overview

10.2 POS Shipment History

10.3 POS Installed Base History

11. OTHER ASIA/PACIFIC

11.1 Retail Overview

11.2 POS Shipment History

11.3 POS Installed Base History

12. Summary Tables

12.1 POS Historical Shipments by Segment from 2022 - 2024

12.2 POS Historical Installed Base by Segment from 2022- 2024

13. FORECASTS

12.1 Projected Shipments by Segment from 2024 - 2029

12.2 Projected Installed Base by Segment from 2024 - 2029

