Asia/Pacific POS Terminal Market Study 2025: Country Specific Retail Overview, POS Shipment History, POS Installed Base History

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia/Pacific POS Terminal Study - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In the 2025 Asia/Pacific POS Terminal study we explore the market climate for POS terminals throughout the region Asia/Pacific region. Along with the general retail environment for each country/region, we discuss the country-by-country shipments, installed base, and forecasts for the following retail market segments:
- Food/Grocery
- Drug Stores/Pharmacies
- Hypermarkets
- Mass Merchants
- Department Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Hospitality
Key Topics Covered:
INTRODUCTION
1. TRENDS/BARRIERS
2. ASIA/PACIFIC MARKET OVERVIEW
2.1 POS Shipment History
2.2 POS Installed Base History
3. JAPAN
3.1 Retail Overview
3.2 POS Shipment History
3.3 POS Installed Base History
4. CHINA
4.1 Retail Overview
4.2 POS Shipment History
4.3 POS Installed Base History
5. INDIA
5.1 Retail Overview
5.2 POS Shipment History
5.3 POS Installed Base History
6. AUSTRALIA / NEW ZEALAND
6.1 Retail Overview
6.2 POS Shipment History
6.3 POS Installed Base History
7. SOUTH KOREA
7.1 Retail Overview
7.2 POS Shipment History
7.3 POS Installed Base History
8. VIETNAM
8.1 Retail Overview
8.2 POS Shipment History
8.3 POS Installed Base History
9. TAIWAN
9.1 Retail Overview
9.2 POS Shipment History
9.3 POS Installed Base History
10. HONG KONG
10.1 Retail Overview
10.2 POS Shipment History
10.3 POS Installed Base History
11. OTHER ASIA/PACIFIC
11.1 Retail Overview
11.2 POS Shipment History
11.3 POS Installed Base History
12. Summary Tables
12.1 POS Historical Shipments by Segment from 2022 - 2024
12.2 POS Historical Installed Base by Segment from 2022- 2024
13. FORECASTS
12.1 Projected Shipments by Segment from 2024 - 2029
12.2 Projected Installed Base by Segment from 2024 - 2029
