Rubicon Organics to Present at The Ventum Canadian Cannabis Conference and at the Global Cannabis Regulatory Summit in Washington, D.C.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), is Canada’s leading premium licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified and premium cannabis products and ultra-premium products, is pleased to announce its upcoming participation in two prominent industry events: the Ventum Canadian Cannabis: The Emerging Leaders in Canada and Beyond conference on March 12th, 2025, and the Global Cannabis Regulatory Summit in Washington, D.C., from March 25th to 27th, 2025.

“We are thrilled to participate in the Ventum Canadian Cannabis Conference, where we will highlight our strong financial performance, strategic expansion plans, and why we are positioned as one of the emerging leaders in the Canadian cannabis market,” said Margaret Brodie, CEO of Rubicon Organics. “Additionally, we look forward to collaborating with international regulators with members of Congress, international policy experts, and leading cannabis industry executives from around the world at the Global Cannabis Regulatory Summit.”

Ventum Capital Markets Canadian Cannabis Conference

Rubicon Organics will present at the Ventum Canadian Cannabis Conference on March 12th, 2025. CEO Margaret Brodie will be providing insights into the Company’s financial performance, strategic expansion plans, and its position as a leader in Canada’s cannabis sector. The live Q&A session will offer investors the opportunity to engage directly with the Company’s leadership.

Rubicon Organics is among a select group of companies chosen to present, having demonstrated consistent, profitable growth and market share expansion despite a challenging industry environment.

Event Details:

Date: March 12th, 2025

Conference Start Time: 1 PM EST

Rubicon Organics Presentation: 2:40 PM – 3:00 PM EST

Audience Registration Link: Register Here

Global Cannabis Regulatory Summit

From March 25th to 27th, 2025, Rubicon Organics will participate in the Global Cannabis Regulatory Summit in Washington, D.C. Hosted by Artemis Growth Partners at the U.S. Capitol Complex, the summit will bring together international regulators, policymakers, and cannabis industry leaders to explore the future of the global cannabis market.

The summit will provide an opportunity for cross-border collaboration, with attendees including government officials, regulatory experts, and industry executives from over a dozen countries. The discussions aim to accelerate the development of global cannabis policies and foster international partnerships.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is the global brand leader in premium organic cannabis products. The Company is vertically integrated through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through its premium cannabis flower, product innovation and brand portfolio management, including three flagship brands: its super-premium brand Simply Bare™ Organic, its premium brand 1964 Supply Co™, and its cannabis wellness brand Wildflower™ in addition to the Company’s mainstream brand Homestead Cannabis Supply™.

The Company ensures the quality of its supply chain by cultivating, processing, branding and selling organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art glass roofed facility located in Delta, BC, Canada.

