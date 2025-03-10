The Bluffs Addiction Campuses Unveils Special Forces Veteran Kyle Morgan’s Journey of Recovery

SHERRODSVILLE, Ohio, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bluffs Addiction Campuses unveiled the inspiring recovery journey of Kyle Morgan, a retired Special Forces Green Beret and CEO of Blu Bearing Solutions. During a special event on February 28, Morgan shared his personal experience of overcoming trauma and addiction with patients and staff. With two decades of military service, including deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, Morgan reflected on his struggles with substance use and the turning point that led him to long-term sobriety.

Dr. Brian Wind and Kyle Morgan at The Bluffs Addiction Campuses, discussing addiction treatment, trauma recovery, Y6R and resilience.

Morgan was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross—the second-highest U.S. military award for valor—for his extraordinary heroism during the 2015 terrorist attack at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Bamako, Mali. Among his numerous decorations are five Bronze Star Medals (one with valor) and three Presidential Unit Citations, a testament to his unwavering commitment to his fellow service members and the American values he swore to defend.

Now CEO of Blu Bearing Solutions, Morgan delivered a powerful address on recovery and resilience, sharing his deeply personal journey through addiction, trauma, and eventual recovery.

“Hopelessness is the most scared space I’ve ever been in my life,” Morgan told attendees. “Not any operational environment has been as frightening as that space of complete despair.”

He recounted how the Mali hotel attack became a pivotal turning point in his life. Despite facing countless challenges in combat, it was the internal battle with trauma and addiction that became his most daunting mission. The aftermath led him into substance abuse, and despite multiple treatment attempts, true recovery remained elusive until a near-fatal overdose in 2021.

“I view this as God saying, ‘Man, do something about this or this is all you’re going to see for the rest of your life, as long or short as that may be,’” Morgan said.

Dr. Brian Wind, chief clinical officer for Regard Recovery, introduced Morgan, emphasizing the importance of trust and hope in the recovery process.

“As I shared with Kyle, just a sliver of hope on the horizon is all I needed,” Dr. Wind said. “Just enough to push the door open and explore what a life in recovery might look like for me.”

Morgan, now more than three years sober, emphasized the importance of faith, accountability, and identity beyond one’s profession in maintaining recovery.

“My identity was what I did, my profession. But I’ve learned that your profession cannot be your identity,” Morgan explained. “I’m a grateful recovered alcoholic. I surrendered to Jesus Christ exactly a year after I got sober.”

Morgan and his wife, Erica, reside in Lillington, N.C., where they’ve been married for 20 years and are raising four children.

About Kyle Morgan & Blu Bearing Solutions

As a retired special operations forces veteran, Kyle Morgan leverages his extensive military background to empower law enforcement and private citizens through Blu Bearing Solutions. His training company focuses on building the “protector” mindset and specializes in teaching active shooter and crisis response tactics, bringing battlefield strategies used by elite fighting forces to civilian preparedness.

Website: www.blubearing.com

About The Bluffs Addiction Campuses

The Bluffs Addiction Campuses in Sherrodsville, Ohio, is part of Regard Recovery’s national footprint across the United States. The center provides evidence-based treatment programs including drug and alcohol detoxification, inpatient rehabilitation, and specialized tracks such as the Y6R program for veterans, law enforcement, and first responders. Located in the rolling hills of eastern Ohio, The Bluffs offers a tranquil setting for healing, growth, and self-reflection, supported by a comprehensive continuum of care.

About Your Six Recovery (Y6R)

Your Six Recovery (Y6R) is a specialized addiction treatment program created for law enforcement officers, veterans, and first responders. Built on the foundational principle of “got your six”—a term meaning “I’ve got your back”—the program offers a unique approach that honors the values of integrity and professionalism while providing critical support for individual healing.

The Bluffs Addiction Campuses in Sherrodsville, Ohio offers evidence-based addiction treatment, detox, inpatient rehab, and the specialized Y6R program for veterans and first responders.

