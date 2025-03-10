FactSet Updates Time for Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

NORWALK, Conn., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE: FDS) (NASDAQ: FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announced an adjustment to the time of its previously scheduled second quarter fiscal 2025 earnings conference call.

To accommodate scheduling logistics, the call will now take place at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 20, 2025, instead of the previously scheduled 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The earnings presentation slides will be available on FactSet’s investor relations website at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on March 20, 2025, 30 minutes before the earnings call begins. A replay of the webcast will also be available after the call.

All other details, including the dial-in information and webcast link, remain unchanged. For additional information, please refer to the original earnings call announcement here.

