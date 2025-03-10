Kaspi.kz Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (“Kaspi.kz”, “we”, or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KSPI) today announced that the Company has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Kaspi.kz’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F is available on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.kaspi.kz/financial-information/ and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

About Kaspi.kz

Kaspi.kz’s mission is to improve people’s lives by developing innovative mobile products and services. To deliver upon this we operate a unique two-sided Super App model – Kaspi.kz Super App for consumers and Kaspi Pay Super App for merchants.

Through these Super Apps consumers and merchants can access our leading Payments, Marketplace, and Fintech Platforms. All our services are designed to be highly relevant to users’ everyday needs and enable consumers and merchants to connect and transact between themselves.

The combination of a large, highly engaged consumer and merchant base, best-in-class, highly relevant digital products and a capex lite approach, results in strong top-line growth, a profitable business model and enables us to continue innovating, delighting our users and fulfilling our mission.

In January 2025, Kaspi.kz acquired a 65.41% stake in Hepsiburada, a leading e-commerce technology platform in Türkiye.

Harvard Business School has written two case studies on Kaspi.kz which it continues to teach to its MBA students.

Kaspi.kz has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2024.

For further information

David Ferguson, david.ferguson@kaspi.kz +44 7427 751 275