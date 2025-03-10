MODIVCARE, INC. (NASDAQ: MODV) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds ModivCare, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:

Do you, or did you, own shares of ModivCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV)?





Did you purchase your shares between November 3, 2022 and September 15, 2024, inclusive?





Did you lose money in your investment in ModivCare, Inc.?





Do you want to discuss your rights?

Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds ModivCare, Inc. (“ModivCare” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MODV) investors of an upcoming deadline involving a securities fraud class action lawsuit commenced against the Company.

If you purchased or acquired ModivCare securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit ModivCare, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Joseph R. Seidman, Jr. at (877) 779-1414 or seidman@bernlieb.com.

A lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado who purchased or acquired the securities of ModivCare between November 3, 2022 and September 15, 2024, inclusive, alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its senior officers.

According to the lawsuit, ModivCare made misrepresentations concerning the ability of the Company’s contracts to stabilize cash flow.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the Class, you must file papers by March 31, 2025 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on other class members’ behalf in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for sixteen consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2025 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Joseph R. Seidman, Jr.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

https://www.bernlieb.com

(877) 779-1414

seidman@bernlieb.com