Cheer Holding Reports Full Year 2024 Financial Results

BEIJING, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHR) (“Cheer Holding,” or the “Company”), a leading provider of advanced mobile internet infrastructure and platform services, today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2024.

Operating Highlights For The Year Ended December 31, 2024

Total downloads of CHEERS Apps were approximately 523.3 million as of December 31, 2024, representing a growth of 10.4% from December 31, 2023. Specifically:

CHEERS Video

Accumulated downloads of CHEERS Video grew by 6.3% YoY to approximately 436 million as of December 31, 2024.

Monthly Active Users of CHEERS Video increased by 4.4% to approximately 52.3 million.

Daily Time Spent for using CHEERS Video during 2024 was approximately 60 minutes.



CHEERS e-Mall

Accumulated downloads of CHEERS e-Mall grew by 13.5% YoY to approximately 60.7 million as of December 31, 2024.

Monthly Active Users of the CHEERS e-Mall increased by 6.2% YoY to approximately 6.9 million.

Repurchase Rate on CHEERS e-Mall for the 360 days period during 2024 was 39.7%.



Cheer Real

Accumulated downloads of CheerReal grew by 57.6% YoY to approximately 14.5 million as of December 31, 2024.

Monthly Active Users of CheerReal increased by 7.7% to approximately 1.4 million.

Digital Art Collections listed on CheerReal during 2024 were 25,856 units.



CHEERS Telepathy

Accumulated downloads of CHEERS Telepathy grew by 830.8% YoY to approximately 12.1 million as of December 31, 2024.

Monthly Active Users of CHEERS Telepathy platform increased by 733.3% to approximately 2.5 million.

Average Monthly Visits during 2024 were approximately 3.4 million.



Financial Highlights For The Year Ended December 31, 2024

Revenues reached $147.2 million.

Net Income reached $26 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities was approximately $22.9 million.



Selected Financial Results

Revenues

Our revenues were about $147.2 million for the year ending December 31, 2024, down approximately $5.1 million or 3.37% from $152.3 million in 2023. This decline was primarily driven by a $4.8 million drop in advertising revenue, as customers reduced their advertising orders in response to cost-saving measures amid a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses consist of cost of revenues, selling and marketing, general and administrative and research and development expense.

Our cost of revenues decreased slightly by about $0.1 million or 0.41%, from approximately $39.5 million in 2023 to approximately $39.4 million in 2024, aligning with revenue trends. However, our gross margin fell due to reduced service fees charged to advertising customers. We anticipate increased advertising revenues from continuous investments in advertising business, though it may take time to see results.



Sales and marketing expenses mainly include salaries and benefits for the sales team, user acquisition costs, advertising fees, travel expenses, and CHEERS e-Mall marketing costs. These expenses fell by about $0.9 million, from approximately $76.2 million in 2023 to around $75.3 million in 2024. This decrease was primarily due to the depreciation of the RMB, which reduced the USD value of revenues when converted. Excluding foreign exchange effects, these expenses rose by about 0.41%.



General and administrative expenses consist primarily of salaries and benefits for members of our management and bad debt provision expense for accounts receivable and professional service fees. Our general and administrative expenses decreased by approximately $2.2 million, to approximately $3.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 from approximately $5.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The change was primarily caused by provision of expected credit losses against accounts receivable of approximately $2.1 million in the year of 2023, while we reversed the provision of $19,516 in the year of 2024.

Research and development expenses rose significantly from $1.6 million in 2023 to approximately $3.4 million in 2024, driven by continued investment in IT infrastructure, user-friendliness upgrades, and continual implementation on content driven strategies.



Net income

As a result of the foregoing, we had a net income of approximately $26.0 million in the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to a net income of approximately $30.5 million in the year ended December 31, 2023.

Cash, cash equivalents and working capital

As of December 31, 2024 and 2023, our principal sources of liquidity were cash and cash equivalents of approximately $197.7 million and $194.2 million, respectively. Working capital at December 31, 2024 was approximately $265.7 million.

About Cheer Holding, Inc.

As a preeminent provider of next-generation mobile internet infrastructure and platform services in China, Cheer Holding is dedicated to building a digital ecosystem that integrates “platforms, applications, technology, and industry” into a cohesive system, thereby creating a new, open business environment for web3.0 that leverages AI technology. The Company is developing a 5G+VR+AR+AI shared universe space that builds on cutting-edge technologies including blockchain, cloud computing, extended reality, and digital twin.

Cheer Holding’s portfolio includes a wide range of products and services, such as Polaris Intelligent Cloud, CHEERS Telepathy, CHEERS Open Data Platform, CHEERS Video, CHEERS e-Mall, CheerReal, CheerCar, CheerChat, CHEERS Fresh Group-Buying E-commerce Platform, Digital Innovation Research Institute, CHEERS Livestreaming, variety show series, IP short video matrix, and more. These offerings provide diverse application scenarios that seamlessly blend “online/offline” and “virtual/reality” elements.

With “CHEERS+” at the core of Cheer Holding’s ecosystem, the Company is committed to consolidating and strengthening its core competitiveness, and achieving long-term sustainable and scalable growth.

For more information, please visit http://ir.gsmg.co/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting our profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could affect the Company’s ability to continue successful development and launch of its metaverse experience centers, AI initiatives and technology infrastructure; the possibility that the Company may not succeed in developing its new lines of businesses due to, among other things, changes in the business environment and technological developments, competition, changes in regulation, or other economic and policy factors; disruptions or other business interruptions that may affect the operations of our products and services, the possibility that the Company’s new lines of business may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; other factors, risks and uncertainties set forth in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 10, 2025. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Wealth Financial Services LLC

Connie Kang, Partner

Email: ckang@wealthfsllc.com

Tel: +86 1381 185 7742 (CN)





CHEER HOLDING, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 197,660 $ 194,227 Restricted cash - 298 Accounts receivable, net 77,074 81,170 Prepayment and other current assets, net 30,834 31,179 Total current assets 305,568 306,874 Property, plant and equipment, net 33 85 Intangible assets, net 40,531 20,255 Deferred tax assets 72 41 Unamortized produced content, net 16 - Right-of-use assets 371 377 Total non-current assets 41,023 20,758 TOTAL ASSETS $ 346,591 $ 327,632 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Short-term bank loans $ 9,590 $ 4,216 Accounts payable 2,039 9,599 Contract liabilities 27 130 Accrued liabilities and other payables 1,941 3,764 Due to related parties 1,100 - Other taxes payable 25,095 28,178 Lease liabilities current 109 330 Total current liabilities 39,901 46,217 Long-term bank loan 1,370 1,408 Lease liabilities non-current 250 - Total non-current liabilities 1,620 1,408 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 41,521 $ 47,625 Shareholders’ Equity Preferred shares (par value of $0.0001 per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and 2023; nil and nil shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively) $ - $ - Class A Ordinary shares (par value of $0.001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and 2023; 10,285,568 and 10,070,012 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)* 10 10 Class B Ordinary shares (par value of $0.001 per share; 500,000 shares and nil shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and 2023; 500,000 and nil shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively) - - Additional paid-in capital 113,485 106,215 Statutory reserve 1,411 1,411 Retained earnings 207,128 181,162 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,041 ) (8,869 ) TOTAL CHEER HOLDING, INC SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 304,993 279,929 Non-controlling interest 77 78 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 305,070 280,007 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 346,591 $ 327,632





CHEER HOLDING, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2022 Revenues $ 147,196 $ 152,327 $ 157,079 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues (39,388 ) (39,549 ) (40,580 ) Selling and marketing (75,289 ) (76,200 ) (82,534 ) General and administrative (3,499 ) (5,658 ) (5,908 ) Research and development (3,428 ) (1,635 ) (1,331 ) Total operating expenses (121,604 ) (123,042 ) (130,353 ) Income from operations 25,592 29,285 26,726 Other income (expenses): Interest income (expense), net 262 3 (93 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability - 86 (62 ) Other income, net 80 1,215 282 Total other income 342 1,304 127 Income before income tax 25,934 30,589 26,853 Income tax benefit (expense) 34 (61 ) (413 ) Net income 25,968 30,528 26,440 Less: net gain (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 2 51 (450 ) Net income attributable to Cheer Holding, Inc.’s shareholders $ 25,966 $ 30,477 $ 26,890 Other comprehensive loss Unrealized foreign currency translation loss (8,175 ) (2,233 ) (13,357 ) Comprehensive income 17,793 28,295 13,083 Less: comprehensive (loss) gain attributable to non-controlling interests (1 ) 3 (478 ) Comprehensive income attributable to Cheer Holding, Inc.’s shareholders $ 17,794 $ 28,292 $ 13,561 Earnings per ordinary share Basic and dilutive $ 2.51 $ 3.53 $ 3.95 Weighted average shares used in calculating earnings per ordinary share Basic and dilutive 10,327,198 8,637,504 6,812,387





CHEER HOLDING, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In U.S. dollars in thousands)