LGI Homes Opens New Section at Timberlake Preserve in Youngsville, NC

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes , Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is excited to announce the grand opening of a new section at Timberlake Preserve, a beautiful community located just northeast of Raleigh in Youngsville, North Carolina. This expanded section offers a selection of upgraded new homes, providing homebuyers with an exceptional opportunity to purchase their dream home in a perfect place for growing families.

Timberlake Preserve presents an array of thoughtfully designed three-, four-, and five-bedroom homes, featuring modern layouts and sought-after upgrades. The community offers both one- and two-story floor plans, allowing buyers to select the layout that best suits their lifestyle. Each home comes equipped with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome Plus™ package, which includes desirable upgrades such as stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops and luxury vinyl plank flooring, all included at an affordable price.

“Timberlake Preserve is in Youngsville, just minutes from Wake Forest,” stated Dayne Luck, Vice President of Sales for Raleigh and Wilmington. “The community features a pavilion, grill area, playground and lots of open space for activities. Timberlake Preserve has it all!”

Located in the desirable suburb of Youngsville, Timberlake Preserve offers residents a convenient and accessible location. The community is just minutes from major employers in the Raleigh-Durham area, ensuring a quick commute for working professionals. Additionally, residents can enjoy a variety of nearby amenities, including a wide selection of parks, dining options and shopping venues, making it easy to enjoy both the conveniences of modern living and the beauty of the outdoors.

The community itself offers exceptional amenities designed for active families. A large community park features a children’s playground, soccer field and covered pavilion with picnic tables and BBQ grills. Scenic walking trails provide the perfect backdrop for outdoor enjoyment, while the family-friendly atmosphere makes it an ideal place to put down roots.

Move-in ready homes at Timberlake Preserve are priced from the $350s. For more information, or to schedule a tour of the community, homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 800-5178 ext. 348.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5762afe5-12c4-412f-935f-246ad03ead57