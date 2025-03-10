BC Energy Rebrands

Latham, NY, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Energy, formerly Cogen Power Technologies, recently announced a rebranding and evolution of its services. The well-established energy company has shifted its focus from a cogeneration-only specialty to an expanded menu of critical infrastructure, decarbonization technologies, onsite power, and utility infrastructure services. The new name aligns BC Energy more closely with its parent company, Bette & Cring Construction Group, and allows the company to provide services to a broader client base.

BC Energy will leverage its experience and in-house construction management capabilities to deliver comprehensive energy programs, managing projects from planning and advisory through to completion and operation. BC Energy is unique in its ability to deliver a true turnkey solution—not only to design and build the plant or system but to offer training and short- and long-term operations support for its clients.

"This strategic move allows us to offer a truly comprehensive suite of energy solutions," said John Moynihan, Vice President - Energy at BC Energy. "Unlike many companies who specialize in only engineering or construction, BC Energy can now manage the entire lifecycle of a project, from initial planning and design to construction, operation, and ongoing optimization. This integrated approach, combined with the resources of Bette & Cring, ensures our clients receive efficient, reliable, and cost-effective solutions tailored to their specific needs."

BC Energy's expanded services include:

Onsite power plants and critical utility infrastructure

Data Center temporary and permanent power solutions

Decarbonization strategies

Comprehensive plant operation services

Turnkey project management

About BC Energy:

BC Energy, a Bette & Cring company, stands out in the energy sector by providing comprehensive, single-source solutions for a diverse range of clients, including data centers, hospitals, industrial facilities, and higher education institutions. Unlike many companies that specialize in limited areas, BC Energy offers expertise across onsite power and critical infrastructure development, decarbonization strategies, and plant operations, delivering turnkey solutions that streamline project execution and optimize energy efficiency. This integrated approach, coupled with the strong backing of Bette & Cring, makes BC Energy a preferred partner for organizations seeking comprehensive and reliable energy solutions.