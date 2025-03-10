City of Brampton selects Genetec solutions to enhance public safety and combat vehicle theft

MONTREAL, QC, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, today announced that it has been selected by the City of Brampton in Ontario to support a new public safety initiative. Genetec solutions will be used to help Brampton provide regional law enforcement agencies with critical data to expedite crime investigations and improve community safety.

As the first project of its kind in Canada, Brampton’s project will see the deployment of 200 Genetec AutoVu™ SharpV License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras at major intersections. These cameras will not be used for issuing speeding tickets; instead, they will function exclusively as an investigative tool to support Peel Regional Police in solving crimes and monitoring vehicle-related incidents. By capturing key vehicle details—such as license plate numbers, make, colour, and type—they will assist law enforcement in investigating offenses and enhancing public safety.

Data from AutoVu SharpV and 360-degree street cameras from Axis Communications will be managed through Genetec™ Security Center. The platform will enable investigators to correlate vehicle information with corresponding video footage to enhance situational awareness and enable faster incident response.

In the event of a reported incident, the City of Brampton will be able to quickly and securely share video evidence and ALPR data with law enforcement using the Genetec Clearance digital evidence management system. This will help expedite investigations by ensuring critical evidence is readily accessible when needed.

Security and data privacy remain paramount with this initiative, and the system will operate in full compliance with municipal, provincial, and federal privacy laws. All captured information will be securely managed and used solely for law enforcement investigations. Only authorized personnel will have access to the data, with all user activities and case-related actions being logged to maintain the integrity of the chain of custody.

“Peel Regional Police is committed to utilizing new innovations and technologies to better support the critical work of our officers and enhance public safety. This welcomed investment by the City of Brampton will provide our service with increased access to data, improving our ability to investigate and respond to traffic-related crimes and safety concerns. By working together, we will continue to strengthen our efforts in keeping our communities safe,” said Deputy Chief Anthony Odoardi, Peel Regional Police.

“Too many victims and families have suffered heartbreak at the hands of criminals and enough is enough. Residents made it clear through the 2025 budget process that they want to see action from the City to address community safety, and we are delivering. By investing in cutting-edge technology, we are giving law enforcement the tools they need to track down offenders and hold them accountable. This is a major expansion of police investigative tools making Brampton the worst place in Canada to commit a crime. It is a game changer in protecting our community and sends a message to criminals that if you commit a crime in Brampton, you will be caught,” said Patrick Brown, Mayor, City of Brampton.

“The City of Brampton is demonstrating exceptional leadership in using technology to enhance public safety in a responsible and effective way,” said Alain Bissada, Area Vice President - North America at Genetec Inc. “The deployment of our license plate recognition cameras, alongside our video surveillance and digital evidence management solutions, will provide law enforcement with high-quality, real-time data to support their investigations while ensuring that privacy remains a top priority.”

