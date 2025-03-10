ContextLogic to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results and Provide Strategic Update on March 12, 2025

OAKLAND, Calif., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContextLogic Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGC), (“ContextLogic,” the “Company,” “we” or “our”) today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after the close of market on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. ContextLogic’s CEO Rishi Bajaj and its Chairman Ted Goldthorpe will host a live conference call and webcast for shareholders, analysts and portfolio managers that afternoon at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT. Mr. Bajaj and Mr. Goldthorpe will briefly discuss the company’s fourth quarter results as well as provide additional commentary on the recently announced strategic investment and commitment made by BC Partners into ContextLogic Holdings, LLC.

Information about the company’s financial results, including a link to the live webcast and replay will be made available on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.contextlogicinc.com. The live conference call may be accessed by registering using this online form. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call.

Please note that comments made during this call will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. For more information on the factors that could influence results, please refer to the company’s SEC filings.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. is a publicly traded company that previously completed the sale of substantially all of its operating assets and liabilities in April 2024. For more information on ContextLogic, please visit ir.contextlogicinc.com.

Investor Relations:

Lucy Simon, ContextLogic

ir@contextlogicinc.com