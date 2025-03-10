Cloudficient Rebrands CaseCrafter to CaseFusion, Launches New Modules for Data Preservation and Collection

DOVER, Del., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudficient, a leader in seamless information governance and eDiscovery solutions, announces the release of two new modules of its Foundational eDiscovery product suite CaseFusion. Formerly known as CaseCrafter, the product suite delivers innovative eDiscovery process improvements on the left side of the EDRM. The new CaseFusion.Preserve and CaseFusion.Collect modules address challenges created by today’s hybrid work environments and revolutionize the identification, preservation and collection stages of eDiscovery.

“The digital transformation of collaborative environments has created challenges for legal teams that have relied on traditional custodian-based approaches to data preservation and collection,” says Peter Kozak, CTO of Cloudficient. “Organizations are struggling with fragmented workflows, siloed information and increasing complexity when identifying custodians and preserving vital content. CaseFusion addresses these processes by offering a robust, holistic platform that empowers legal departments to manage growing data demands efficiently and cost-effectively.”

CaseFusion.Preserve simplifies and strengthens legal hold workflows. By integrating seamlessly with Microsoft 365, it allows organizations to preserve data in place while ensuring compliance with modern collaboration technologies. Enhanced workflows, such as interactive data maps, custodian interview scheduling and case timelines, enable better outcomes ensuring greater compliance from custodians working in today’s collaborative technology landscape.

CaseFusion.Collect addresses the challenges of over- and undercollection using a data-driven approach to identify and extract electronically stored information. With capabilities like hyperlinked file preservation and activity-driven data mapping, organizations gain defensible, targeted collections that reduce costs without compromising completeness.

CaseFusion helps organizations create a foundation for long-term legal excellence. By unifying HR, IT and business systems, organizations achieve an accurate custodian view and context-aware decision-making earlier in litigation. With flexible modules like CaseFusion.Identify, CaseFusion.Preserve and CaseFusion.Collect, legal teams are equipped for the complexities of managing scattered custodial data while laying the groundwork for future eDiscovery phases.

Cloudficient will offer live demonstrations of all the CaseFusion modules during Legalweek at booth 1305.

About Cloudficient

As a pioneer in Information Governance and Foundational eDiscovery, Cloudficient is redefining traditional archiving, compliance and data governance through its suite of innovative cloud-based solutions. With a focus on right-sized eDiscovery, both legacy and live data capture, intelligent retention and game-changing export speeds, Cloudficient empowers organizations to retain complete control over their data, mitigating the risk of vendor lock-in and potential data ransom scenarios. For more information, visit www.cloudficient.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Cloudficient

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com