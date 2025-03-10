Calidi Biotherapeutics Announces Demonstrated Ability To Deliver Transient Gene Therapy (Payload) To Tumors Using Systemic Platform

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) (“Calidi”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of targeted antitumor virotherapies, today announced promising preclinical results for its systemic RTNova platform. The platform has successfully delivered transient gene therapy payloads to targeted tumors. Additionally, Calidi's tumor-specific virotherapy has demonstrated efficacy in killing over 60 different tumor cell lines.

The RTNova platform addresses the challenges of treating advanced-stage metastatic cancers, including lung cancer, when intratumoral administration is not feasible. Calidi designed an innovative vaccinia virus strain enveloped with a human cell membrane (extracellular enveloped virus or EEV), providing protection in the bloodstream while targeting distant tumors. Once inside the tumor, virotherapies are designed to selectively replicate and destroy tumor cells. This process induces an immune response, training the immune system to recognize and target future cancer cells. Additionally, the platform's ability to target distant tumors allows it to act as a viral vector, delivering specific gene therapies directly to tumor sites.

New data showed that a single dose of a tumor-selective triple knockout (“3KO”) RT virus with a specific immunotherapeutic payload (undisclosed) has dramatically altered the tumor microenvironment, characterized by marked increases in CD45+ leukocytes, CD3+ and CD8+ T cells. Specifically, the leukocyte infiltration reached 80% for 3KO RT and 92% for the 3KO RT with the payload, compared to 46% for the untreated arm. These new data confirm the production of immunomodulated payload specifically at the tumor sites. These significant shifts in immune composition, driven by 3KO RT with payload, ultimately led to complete eradication of certain tumors in the preclinical model.

“Targeting tumors with a systemic virotherapy with a multimodal mechanism of action which includes direct killing of the tumors and robust activation of antitumor immune responses may revolutionize the way we approach cancer treatments. We are excited to have shown that our systemic platform can act also as a viral vector to express therapeutic genes in target tumors which will maximize the potential of the designed treatment,” said Allan Camaisa, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman at Calidi Biotherapeutics. “With this breakthrough, we can use our platform to develop multiple assets for various indications, opening the door for potential partnerships opportunities.”

Calidi updated its corporate deck to include this new information and is available here.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with proprietary technology designed to arm the immune system to fight cancer. Calidi’s novel stem cell-based platforms are utilizing potent allogeneic stem cells capable of carrying payloads of oncolytic viruses for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors. Calidi’s clinical stage off-the-shelf, universal cell-based delivery platforms are designed to protect, amplify, and potentiate oncolytic viruses leading to enhanced efficacy and improved patient safety. Calidi’s preclinical off-the-shelf enveloped virotherapies, are designed to target disseminated solid tumors. This dual approach can potentially treat, or even prevent, metastatic disease. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.calidibio.com.

