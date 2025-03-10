Blade Air Mobility to Partner with Skyports Infrastructure to offer flights Between Downtown Manhattan and JFK Airport

NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDE, “Blade”), a technology-powered global air mobility platform, and Skyports Infrastructure (“Skyports”), a leading provider of ground infrastructure for advanced air mobility, announced an alliance today to launch a pilot program that will expand Blade’s existing by-the-seat helicopter transfer service, connecting the Downtown Manhattan Heliport and John F. Kennedy International Airport (“JFK”).

The new service will fly passengers transferring to and from flights at JFK, in addition to Long Island and Queens residents commuting to or from Manhattan for business or leisure on weekdays.

The facility, located at the southern tip of Manhattan, close to Wall Street, is an important New York City hub for short distance aviation.

The pilot program aims to gather data on consumer demand, flier experience, and logistics specific to the Downtown Manhattan Heliport. These insights will help accelerate and derisk the launch of Electric Vertical Aircraft (“EVA” or “eVTOL”) operations at the facility. These quiet, emission-free aircraft are ultimately expected to replace helicopters.

Nathan Alexander, Vice President of Rotorcraft for Blade, stated, “EVA’s quiet and emission-free design will support the expansion of convenient landing zones while reducing commuter costs. From logistics, passenger experience, booking, ground crew, and even flight time, EVA services will be nearly identical to Blade’s current helicopter offerings, but using next-generation aircraft.”

This collaboration follows Skyports’ recent appointment by the New York City Economic Development Corporation (“NYCEDC”) as the operator of the Downtown Manhattan Heliport via their Downtown Skyport JV with Groupe ADP, underscoring the company's commitment to advancing urban air mobility in New York City.

Addison Ferrell, Director of Infrastructure for Skyports, added, “Skyports and Blade are committed to transforming the Downtown Manhattan Heliport into one of the leading Electric Aircraft vertiports in the world. This alliance with Blade will serve to meaningfully accelerate this common mission to unlock the skies for eVTOL flights.”

This service is scheduled to commence in April of this year. Flights will be offered on weekdays from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Customers can purchase by-the-seat flights starting at $195, or from $95 with a Blade Airport Pass or a Commuter Pass for those flying between home and work.

Blade and Skyports are dedicated to providing efficient, sustainable, and cutting-edge urban air mobility solutions, enhancing connectivity, and reducing travel times for passengers navigating one of the world's busiest cities.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade is the leading helicopter passenger service in the world with operations in the United States and Europe. The Company’s asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure and proprietary technologies, was designed since formation to facilitate a seamless transition from helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft to Electric Vertical Aircraft (“EVA” or “eVTOL”), enabling lower cost air mobility that is both quiet and emission-free.

Blade’s MediMobility division provides air transportation and logistics for hospitals across the United States, where it is one of the largest transporters of human organs for transplant.

For more information, visit www.blade.com.

About Skyports Infrastructure

Skyports Infrastructure is the leading enabler of advanced air mobility (AAM), providing the critical link between the ground and the sky. The company designs, builds and operates take-off and landing infrastructure for air taxis, and partners with world-class electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) passenger and cargo vehicle manufacturers around the world to enable safe, sustainable and efficient flight operations within urban and suburban environments.

Find out more at: www.skyports.net

