NV5 Continues to Strengthen Global Data Center Expansion With $18 Million in Recent Contract Awards

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, certification, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded $18 million in recent data center design and commissioning contracts throughout the U.S. and Asia, reinforcing its position as a leader in the rapidly expanding data center sector. These new agreements amplify NV5's role in developing and optimizing infrastructure to meet the growing demands for cloud computing and AI-driven operations.

NV5 will implement high-efficiency cooling and power distribution testing, inspection, certification and design solutions for both new and retrofitted facilities. With the growing strain on electrical infrastructure from AI workloads, NV5’s proven expertise in sustainable design and operational resilience has become a valued resource for clients seeking innovative solutions to scale their data center capabilities.

“NV5 has strengthened its position as a leader in data center energy-efficiency solutions and cooling innovations, and we have surpassed one gigawatt (GW) of global data center systems design and commissioning,” said Ben Heraud, Chief Executive Officer of NV5. “Our cutting-edge innovations, such as immersion cooling and AI-driven thermal management, assist our clients in meeting the growing demand for cloud computing and AI-driven capacity through scalable, efficient, and sustainable design.”

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, certification, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: Utility services, infrastructure support, conformity assessment, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

