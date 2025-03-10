Lagom Chain Secures $200k Funding to Advance the Internet of Value Exchange

LONDON, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lagom Chain, focused on bringing Web2 companies to Web3 through tokenizing real-world assets through its purpose-built layer 1, today announced it has received $200k in funding from Singh Coin, a UK-based company. The investment, which values Lagom Chain at $4 million, will support the blockchain’s mission to create a seamless “Internet of Value Exchange,” enabling efficient and secure exchange of tokenized assets.

As Donald Trump hosts a crypto summit at White House and announces a strategic reserve, the world is warming up to adopt Crypto and Blockchain more actively. Established enterprises need a safe option to explore Blockchain-based use cases and Lagom chain facilitates that transition.

According to Harman Puri, CEO and co-founder of Lagom Chain “The Blockchain will focus on implementing loyalty points and rewards programs at scale, offering a high-value, low-risk transition for Web2 companies, eventually leading to a full-scale tokenization platform”

Lagom is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 solution built for the rapid and cost-effective tokenization of real-world assets. With a forward-looking approach to security, the company plans to integrate quantum-proof elements to safeguard digital assets and build an expansive network of alternative asset classes.

“We are thrilled to have the support of Singh Coin as we continue building the foundation for a secure and inclusive Internet of Value Exchange,” said Harman Puri .

This investment and confidence validate the vision to establish a powerful blockchain ecosystem where real-world assets can be tokenized and seamlessly traded.

With this funding, Lagom Chain will build in-house white-label solutions, strengthen its ecosystem of developers and partners, and accelerate the implementation of its roadmap.

While the company prepares for its mainnet launch March 2025, key enterprises have already been onboarded.

Biodry India, the Indian arm of the Swiss-based World Leader in Rising Damp Solution, has initiated the development of its Blockchain-based application on the Lagom Chain. The application will act as a decentralized platform to store humidity level reduction, maintain a record of the installation and service of the Biodry devices, issue authentic dampness-free certificates digitally, and leverage secured data storage for research purposes.

Lagom Chain has partnered with the Blockchain Center of Excellence at Lovely Professional University, fostering innovation by supporting Blockchain talent on the campus through internships and grants. Selected interns will be exposed to advanced Blockchain development at LPU.

Leilieve, an Italian luxury Lingerie brand is building a loyalty program on top of Lagom chain, leveraging the scalable, secured environment of Lagom to enhance its user experience and retention.

Additionally, one of the biggest corporate societies in India, The Unati Foundation, has become one of the founding validators for the chain, showcasing the enthusiasm of large established corporations to explore Blockchain solutions with Lagom.

Inderpreet Singh, Head of Canada at Lagom, shared “Just the idea of a purpose-built Blockchain platform to tokenize various illiquid assets has got many Canadian companies excited. Lagom’s vision to create equitable markets resonates with the constant efforts of the Canadian ecosystem to improve supply chain networks and build a more inclusive, trustworthy, and secure ecosystem. I am excited for the mainnet launch in March and building the Web3 ecosystem in Canada to transform existing Web2 businesses with Lagom“

According to Sai Poorna, founder of Blymo , growth partner of Lagom Chain, “The evolving Web3 world needs the participation of existing systems rather than building new systems every time. We do not need more Web2 counterparts in Web3 but established Web2 companies need to explore Web3 with more confidence to accelerate innovation and adoption. We are happy to support Lagom chain’s expansion in the UAE market and support this vision."

In addition to the new launches, existing leaders in the Web3 space have also initiated their development process on Lagom Chain, solidifying the chain’s vision.

Bitnautic, a decentralized shipping and finance platform working in the space since 2017 and having built its platform on BNB has initiated the process of completely shifting to Lagom Chain, owing to its low fees and faster transactions.

With more advisors joining the network and regional leads expanding Blockchain consultancy support, Lagom chain is poised to lead and scale the RWA industry.

For more information about Lagom Chain, please visit www.lagomchain.com or contact harman@lagomchain.com .

About Lagom Chain

Lagom Chain is a cutting-edge Layer 1 blockchain designed for tokenizing real-world assets. Built for security and scalability, Lagom Chain offers an EVM-compatible environment, enabling seamless integration with existing blockchain tools and applications. With plans to integrate quantum-proof solutions and a focus on loyalty points and rewards, Lagom Chain is pioneering the future of the Internet of Value Exchange.

Contact:

Lagom Chain

Harman Puri

Harman@lagomchain.com

Singh Coin

Gulzar Bajwa

Contact@singhcoin.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27eff484-4fd4-45e7-a429-8733d161dce1