Frontline Education Appoints Melissa McCabe as Chief Revenue Officer

Wayne, Pa., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, today announced the appointment of Melissa McCabe as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Melissa will lead the company’s revenue strategy and growth initiatives to expand Frontline’s impact within the K-12 landscape.

Melissa brings extensive experience in sales leadership, technology solutions, and market expansion within the education sector. She has held senior leadership positions at PowerSchool and Blackboard (now Anthology, Inc.), where she played a key role in driving growth and strengthening partnerships with K-12 districts, as well as building strategic go-to-market strategies for higher education. Most recently, she served as Chief Sales Officer at Elevate K-12, where she contributed to expanding access to high-quality instruction for school districts nationwide.

“Melissa’s leadership in sales, combined with her deep understanding of K-12 education, makes her the right choice to drive Frontline’s growth and enhance our ability to serve school districts nationwide," said Matt Strazza, Chief Executive Officer of Frontline Education. "This is a critical time for K-12 education, as districts prepare for evolving challenges and changes. Melissa’s expertise in building strong client relationships and delivering value-driven solutions will be instrumental as we continue to provide innovative tools that empower educators and administrators.”

Earlier in her career, Melissa spent more than 15 years at IBM, where she led initiatives focused on sales strategy, client engagement, and leveraging technology to optimize business operations. An advocate of lifelong learning and champion for post-secondary career and life readiness, Melissa brings a unique perspective to her leadership assignment at Frontline and is passionate about EdTech’s ability to transform district operations and teaching and learning.

“I’m delighted to join the Frontline team and work alongside some of EdTech's most committed professionals—including our partners," said McCabe. "I join a leadership team unified by our sense of responsibility to facilitate innovation and focus on outcomes.”

McCabe added, “My perspective is honed by a lifetime surrounded by educators. I carry a deep respect for the profession and an understanding of the family, educator, child, and community relationship.”

Melissa holds a Bachelor of Science in Communication Systems Management and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Ohio University.

####

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, connecting solutions for student and special programs, business operations and human capital management with powerful analytics to empower educators. Frontline partners with school systems to deliver tools, data and insights that support greater efficiency and productivity, enabling school leaders to spend more time and resources executing strategies that drive educator effectiveness, student success and district excellence.

Frontline’s broad portfolio includes solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, inventory control and asset management, payroll benefits and financial management, and analytics solutions that help district leaders tap into their data to make more informed decisions for the benefit of their students and communities. Over 10,000 clients representing millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.

Attachment